Why heartbreak anthems take over East Africa Valentine’s festival

Dar es Salaam. Valentine’s Day is often painted as a day of love, flowers, and romantic melodies, but for many across Africa, it is the sound of heartbreak that echoes the loudest.

Instead of love ballads, millions turn to songs about lost love, betrayal, and heartache, making heartbreak anthems the real winners of the season.

According to data from Spotify in Sub-Saharan Africa, heartbreak-themed songs experienced a dramatic surge in streaming numbers across the continent in this year’s Valentine season.

Nigeria topped the charts with a staggering 626 percent increase in heartbreak music streams, followed by Ghana at 226 percent.

In East Africa, Uganda led with a 206 percent rise in plays, while Kenya and Tanzania recorded notable jumps at 189 percent and 132 percent, respectively.

So, what’s fuelling this wave of heartbreak?

Analysts suggest that for many, music acts as a form of therapy—helping them process emotions, mend broken hearts, or even just embrace the melancholy mood of the day.

Some listeners resonate with lyrics that put their feelings into words, while others belt out their favourite sorrowful tunes as a way to release emotions.

Spotify’s data further reveals that heartbreak songs peak in streams between 4pm and 6pm, perfectly aligning with the after-work commute and evening wind-down.

Whether it’s the silent reflection in traffic or a dramatic solo concert at home, Africans are proving that music is the ultimate companion in times of emotional turbulence.

Breaking stereotypes, the data shows that men are leading the heartbreak playlist trend, accounting for 52 percent of the streams, while women follow closely at 46 percent.

This challenges the age-old notion that only women turn to music for emotional solace—men, too, are finding comfort in melodies that echo their feelings.