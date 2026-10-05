'The Correspondent' by Virginia Evans

By  Jane Shussa

What you need to know:

  • Even in her 70s, Sybil still struggles to understand who she is. Yes, she has done everything right by the book, but life has not been as fair to her as she had hoped.
  • Being given away by her biological mother does not help matters at all because, throughout her life, she has kept asking the same question: Why would someone give up a child?

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