‘Letters to a Young Poet’ by Rainer Maria Rilke: Living through the questions

By  Jane Shussa

What you need to know:

  • Rilke wrote the letters to Franz Kappus, a young poet struggling with loneliness and unsure about his writing. He wonders if he should be a poet and whether he could be good at it, so he writes to Rilke for advice.

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