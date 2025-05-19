'The House of Eve' by Sadeqa Johnson: Joy comes in the morning  

Sometimes, things happen anyway, no matter how careful you are or how much you pray. Even the purest intentions can't stop fate when it is determined to take its course. Nature can be cruel, and often, we’re powerless in the face of it. This is true for the two women—Ruby and Eleanor—in The House of Eve by Sadeqa Johnson.

It is set in the 1950s and follows Ruby and Eleanor, two women from different social backgrounds connected by their shared experiences as Black women.

First, we meet Ruby, a 15-year-old who spent her early years with her grandmother, Nene, after being rejected by her mother, Inez, who gave birth to Ruby at the same age. Eventually, Ruby moves in with her aunt Marie, who becomes her guardian for the rest of her childhood. Ruby is determined to change her circumstances: her goal is to win a scholarship, attend college, become a doctor, and escape poverty. But life, as it often does, has its own plans.

Ruby falls in love with a boy who, according to society, she should never even share a room with—someone from a different world entirely. But love, especially young love, doesn’t obey rules. Despite her aunt's warnings, Ruby is drawn to him. And as is often the case, the more you tell a young person not to do something, the more irresistible it becomes.

“Without thinking about what could go wrong or what I might be giving up, I let myself go. I let him have all of me.”

The forbidden love that Ruby kept hidden eventually comes to light when she falls pregnant—a turn of events that threatens everything she has worked so hard for. The boy’s mother offers her an offer she cannot refuse if she wants to keep the future she dreams of.

On the other hand, Eleanor comes from Ohio. She moves to Washington, D.C., to attend Howard University, a historically Black college. As the only child in a loving home, Eleanor arrives with big dreams. But once on campus, she encounters a different side of Black identity: colourism. For the first time, she hears that the darker your skin, the harder your life may be. Her roommate, Nadine, opens her eyes to this reality. Nadine is from a wealthy Black family—a world where names open doors and privilege quietly moves in the background.

While working at the library, Eleanor meets William, a handsome man from Nadine’s world. By society’s standards, he is far above her social class. But love doesn’t care about class. Just like Ruby, Eleanor falls in love and becomes pregnant. Her mother’s sacrifices to send her to college are suddenly in jeopardy.

The difference? William chooses to marry her against all odds. He loves Eleanor deeply and is willing to defy his family’s expectations.

“Securing a good marriage and a future for herself with a doctor who could provide a stable life was beyond her wildest dreams. And not just any doctor, but William, whom she loved deeply and completely.”

But marriage does not guarantee peace. Eleanor feels isolated and out of place in William’s elite world. His mother, Rose, makes it clear that Eleanor—a girl from a poor background—was not the bride she had in mind. Two heartbreaking miscarriages and a secret from Eleanor’s past deepen her sense of loss. She had hoped that having a child would bridge the distance between her and William’s family, but motherhood keeps eluding her.

“We will get through this,” William whispered. But Eleanor didn’t want to get through it—she wanted her baby. Alive, in her arms, in her life, filling their home.”

The House of Eve proves that sometimes, a woman needs a man who sees, loves, and protects her physically, emotionally, spiritually, and even financially. William embodies the kind of love that acts rather than speaks, a love that makes a woman feel safe and valued.

Johnson uses this story to highlight the inequalities tied to race and social class. When Ruby accepts the deal, she is sent to a home designed to "straighten out" girls like her—homes that primarily cater to white girls, with few Black residents. The treatment of Black girls in these homes is devastating: they are denied quality healthcare, live in poor conditions, and suffer systemic discrimination. The novel forces readers to ask, 'Where are the men who helped create these situations? Why don’t they bear the consequences?

Told from alternating perspectives, The House of Eve immerses readers in two different but interconnected worlds. Ruby and Eleanor are richly drawn and deeply sympathetic—even when their choices are hard to understand. With emotional depth, sharp social commentary, and vivid historical detail, this novel is a powerful reminder of how much and how little has changed.



