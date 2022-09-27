Young teacher’s style inspiring rural pupils

By Shimbo Pastory, C.S.Sp. More by this Author

Majority of Tanzanians who regularly log in to social media platforms, particularly Facebook, Instagram and YouTube, will be familiar with Yusuph Pangoma, a young man who has gained popularity for his outstanding creativity in his teaching job. The Citizen’s correspondent Shimbo Pastory interviewed Mwalimu Yusuph who shares his early life journey, career experiences, aspirations, as well as the change he wishes to see in society and in our education system.





Mwalimu, may we know you.

My name is Mwalimu Yusuph Mohammed, known by many as Yusuph Pangoma. I was born in Ilala District, in Dar es Salaam. I had my primary education at Mbagala Kuu Primary School from 1999-2005, and my secondary education from 2006-2009. Circumstances made it difficult for me to continue with school. I was orphaned, and went through a lot of difficulties, making it hard to fend for myself.

I excelled in the sciences and my progress was promising. Had I gotten an opportunity I would have pursued engineering. After a number of years at home I enrolled for A-Level as a private candidate; but with shortage of funds, things fell apart in-between and I opted out.

Thoughts of pursuing teaching as a career came later on after a number of students I taught at home gave positive feedback. I discovered that with the creativity I had in teaching them, even before training as a teacher, I would make a good teacher if I underwent teacher’s training. In 2013-15 I managed to go for a specialised primary school teaching course, and was awarded a Grade-A teaching certificate.

How did you find yourself in Mara, and how did your career progress?

In 2018 I was employed as a teacher and was posted to Ikorongo Primary School, in Gantamome village, Busawe ward, Serengeti District in Mara Region. With the trends of events then, many people would fear coming to Mara, but I was happy and courageous. The first thing was to study the area. Being “mtoto wa mjini” (town chap) I had to play cool and slowly adapt myself to the life of the village. It was indeed a lot of learning.





Do you recall any cultural shocks?

First, I became aware of a lot of challenging situations that children from this locality face. It was an exposure of its kind; I felt pity for them because most adults seemed not to care. Many were malnourished, walking barefooted, and looked very dirty. Education was not highly regarded, as it is the case with most pastoral communities. Secondly, children had very little zeal for formal education because their experience has been that of teachers who are rough, and always flogging them. This was off-putting.





How did you manage the situation?

Well, I took upon myself, as my primary task, to make the school an interesting environment for the children to be. Without that it is hard to achieve anything. I wanted them to change their perception of a teacher. This I did by playing with them, making them feel safe, loved and respected. In several instances I reserved my adult manners, as I had to be part of the games they like. I also began competitions of dancing, singing, acrobatics, team works, and using my own cleanliness to sensitise them about hygiene and healthy dressing.





Do you feel that your effort is appreciated?

I am glad that my effort has been tagged ‘transformative,’ in that, what I do is being appreciated by my fellow countrymen, including government leaders, ministers, NGOs, the wider East African community, and the general online audience who see me doing what I do. This year, 2022, I have been awarded a Certificate of Appreciation by the Tanzania Teachers Union (TTU) recognising my effort in this profession.

I also use that avenue to bring change in this community, helping children who are orphaned, and also helping the school to advance. Of recent I fundraised for a photocopy machine for the school, and my online audience and people of goodwill responded well. Also, my colleagues have taken this initiative very positively; the head teacher Joseph Kidana and all others greatly appreciate my inventiveness.





What motivated you to bring change?

The passion to help these children was stirred by the first impression I had, the nature of the place, the fear they were made to live in, and how society places priority on cattle rearing as compared to education. I am convinced that they have chances of going far if they are empowered. Children walk long distances to school, and their homes are not at all supportive (convenient) for any studying activities. They need to be motivated. My philosophy is that I don’t accept being overcome by failure. I was resolute to bring change, and I am confident that we are getting there.





What improvements would you like to see in primary school education?

Among the improvements I would like to see in our education system is first, to make it form people who are able to respond to practical situations. Teachers have to steer away from old styles of teaching, because they are of no help. More creativity is needed. A blend of different forms of art will do more good. Our education system needs to cast an eye on the talents and capabilities of children and use those as tools for teaching them.

In college we were taught among other things, that we have to use our talents creatively in teaching, because children do not learn as fast as adults do. That was the avenue for my past experiences into the mainstream teaching practice, employing appropriate skills in drama, music, dancing, painting, etc. just to drive in the message.

Teachers should aim at making learning interesting, and the experience comfortable, parental, and memorable. I make students look forward to the next class, because they will learn, and it will be great fun as well.

You may all see in my videos, I prepare the materials I use to teach. I believe creativity is a game-changer. I am in a village, but I have become an inspiration to teachers and society all around.

Sometimes I use my money to get my students little treats as motivation, it could be a pencil, pen, notebook, or snack, but it means a lot to them. We are not meant to repeat histories, even if one was tortured during their time, it does not mean that our teaching is impossible without torturing our students.

There is a need to know the background of children before making decisions, especially when they do something wrong, for example coming late, or failing exams. Also, what a teacher says has a huge effect on the life of a child. Some teachers would fearlessly call children ‘Zero Brain’, ‘Kichwa Maji’, etc. Some even tell children that they will become nothing but bandits and thieves. Teachers need to encourage children, speak positively, and make correction meaningful, considerate, and ethical.





That was elaborate, what are your final words?

It is high time we outdo the bias that those with higher degrees deserve better than those like me with Grade-A teaching certificates. If I had a master’s degree, chances are that I wouldn’t be here today, because teachers with masters will most likely not teach in primary school. But today my clips are used as teaching aids in teachers’ colleges. My little success has become a great motivation to make others do better. The government needs to consider so greatly primary school teachers, our job is not easy.



