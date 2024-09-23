Book review: ‘Maame’ by Jessica George  

Much like the environment, the families and cultures into which we are born determine how we view and live life. They shape our belief systems, how big we can dream, and what we do later in life.

Maame is a heartfelt debut novel by Jessica George, a British-Ghanaian author. Maame has many meanings in Twi (a Ghanaian language), but in this case, it means woman.

Maame tells the story of Maddie Wright, a 25-year-old who has to mature quickly after she is left to care for her 57-year-old father, who has Parkinson's disease, while navigating her young adult life.

Maddie comes from a family of two kids. His brother, James, is always absent. His absence is not only selfish; it also reflects traditional gender expectations within families, where the responsibility of caregiving always falls on women, even when men are available to share the responsibility.

James leaves Maddie alone to care for their sick father and everything, from paying bills to ensuring that their father is well cared for and the hired caregiver is paid.

Her mother, often absent, is a deeply religious woman who believes prayers can solve everything. However, sometimes life becomes so challenging that praying may be the last thing on one's mind. Maddie's doubts grow stronger as things become increasingly difficult to bear.

Finally, Maddie's mom returns to London to care for her husband, a responsibility she has ignored for the past eight years. Maddie takes this opportunity to leave home and start her life outside her family home, hoping to discover herself and who she is.

But when her father is under her mother's care, something terrible happens. Maddie blames herself and feels guilty about abandoning her father when she left him with her mother.

George highlights how grief, trauma, and loss change people and how each individual has their own way of grieving. For Maddie, crying was difficult. She does not know how to feel or how to be. During the time of grief, we need friends who will be there for us. To listen to us even when we do not want to talk.

Nia, Maddie's childhood friend, is an important character that George uses to show how significant friends are to our well-being.

"You do that a lot," Nia tells Maddie one morning after she receives the terrible news. "Do what?" Asks Maddie. "Pretend to feel the opposite of what you feel so others will not feel the same. You can cry in front of me."

The thing about grief is that it does not care. Life does not stop when one is grieving. It goes on like it always does.

"This is what everyone fails to mention about the grieving process—I still have to live."

Maddie's struggles with dating non-Ghanaians highlight culture's role in relationships and understanding one another. Cultural socialisation determines how one approaches love, marriage, and family.

George cleverly shows the challenges of dating outside one's culture because it is hard to explain why you do what you do and believe what you believe. Two people who want to build a successful relationship must understand each other more deeply.

"When someone does not understand you, how you are, or why you are, you will find yourself fighting losing battles every day. They will seem small at first, but you will spend your time watching them grow in size and importance."

In many African cultures, marriage is still an achievement; all young girls must aspire to it. It is usually believed that when a woman turns 30, their chances of finding love and marriage shrink significantly.

The pressure that Maddie faces from her mother about marriage is not only an expectation in many families. It is a societal expectation for women that dictates their value through their marital status.

George uses Maddie's internal dialogue to critique this belief that governs women's lives. Maddie draws lessons from her parent's marriage to decide her fate.

"All I know is that their marriage has taught me many things, but sadly, it is mainly what to avoid."

As Maddie navigates work, relationships, and the complexities of being a first-generation immigrant, her character develops into a fantastic woman who strives to discover her true self and works hard to achieve that.

Her acceptance of therapy represents a cultural shift, especially in communities where seeking mental health support is stigmatised. George shows that therapy is not only a tool for healing but also a pathway to self-discovery.

"I have spent so much of my life doing what other people think I should do that I don't know how to ask myself what I actually want."

Maame is funny, heartbreaking, and heartwarming. George's humour is strategic and intelligent, showing how people use humour to navigate challenging emotions and cultural expectations. This book is for people who want to discover themselves while navigating cultural and personal expectations.

Remember: Happiness is not something you can keep putting on hold. Live a little.