Dr Hulda Zelothe's inspiring journey to becoming an orthopaedic surgeon

In a country where orthopaedic and trauma surgeons are scarce, especially among women, 29-year-old Dr Hulda Zelothe stands as a beacon of hope and inspiration.

Dr Zelothe, the youngest female orthopaedic and trauma surgeon, embodies resilience, determination, and an unwavering vision to revolutionise Tanzania’s healthcare system, one patient at a time.

Born in Kilimanjaro in 1995 as the youngest of four siblings, Dr Zelothe's journey began with a childhood dream.

"At nine years old, I knew I wanted to become a doctor," she recalls with a smile. "The thought of saving lives fascinated me, and I felt it was a blessed path to follow."

Her journey began with a strong foundation in academic excellence. She attended Green Acres Primary School in Arusha before progressing to St Mary’s Mazinde Juu Secondary School in Tanga for her O-levels. She pursued her A-level studies at Tanzania Adventist Secondary School in Arusha.

Her dedication earned her a spot to study medicine abroad, where she completed her undergraduate degree at Zhejiang Chinese Medical University in China.

"Studying abroad changed my perspective. I was mentored by a spine professor who inspired me to specialise in orthopaedics. His passion and expertise motivated me to bring that knowledge back home to Tanzania."

Upon returning home, Dr Zelothe encountered challenges familiar to many young doctors, including limited job opportunities and financial constraints. Undeterred, she remained steadfast in her goals and pursued a master’s degree in orthopaedics and trauma at Kilimanjaro Christian Medical University College (KCMUCo).

Now a recent graduate, she is among fewer than 30 female orthopaedic and trauma surgeons in Tanzania, breaking barriers and inspiring the next generation of medical professionals.

According to the National Institute for Medical Research, with a population exceeding 60 million, Tanzania has only 118 orthopaedic surgeons, equivalent to just one surgeon for every 508,000 citizens. In comparison, the United States has one orthopaedic surgeon for every 10,800 citizens. This disparity highlights the urgent need for more specialists in this field.

"It’s both an honour and a responsibility to be part of such a small group. My goal is to inspire young women to see this field as an attainable and fulfiling career," says the young surgeon.

Orthopaedic injuries are on the rise in Tanzania, driven by road traffic accidents, which account for nearly half of all trauma cases.

"The demand for orthopaedic care is immense, but the resources and workforce are limited," says Dr Violet Lupondo, the second vice president of the International Orthopaedic Diversity Alliance.

Bridging the gap

Dr Lupondo notes that rural areas are particularly underserved. "Only 20 percent of doctors work in rural areas where 73 percent of Tanzania’s population lives. This imbalance must be addressed to ensure equitable healthcare access."

A trauma and orthopaedic consultant at the Muhimbili National Hospital, Dr Silas Kiwelu, says that Tanzania must take a multi-pronged approach to address this gap.

"The government should establish regional orthopaedic centres of excellence to provide training and mentorship opportunities for medical graduates interested in surgery," Dr Kiwelu suggests. "Additionally, offering scholarships for orthopaedic specialisation would motivate more students to enter the field."

He also stresses the importance of technological support. "Modern diagnostic and treatment tools, such as imaging equipment and surgical robots, would enhance the efficiency of orthopaedic surgeons, making the field more attractive to young professionals."

A health policy expert, Dr Regina Mbunda, highlights another challenge: the lack of awareness about orthopaedics among the general public and medical students.

"Many medical students are unaware of the opportunities in orthopaedics due to limited exposure during their training. We need to integrate orthopaedic modules into undergraduate curricula and provide internship placements in trauma centres," Dr Mbunda explains.

She believes that Dr Zelothe can play a pivotal role as a mentor. "By sharing her story and successes, she can inspire others to join the field. Dr Zelothe embodies the change we need," Dr Mbunda affirms.

Dr Zelothe’s journey was not without its struggles. Balancing the rigorous demands of medical school with societal expectations as a woman was one of her greatest challenges.

"There were moments of self-doubt," she confesses. "Orthopaedics is traditionally male-dominated, and it’s easy to feel out of place."

She credits her success to resilience, family support, and her unwavering faith. "I overcame these obstacles through prayers and the encouragement of those who believed in me," she says.

Financial hurdles also marked her path, as she was self-funded during her postgraduate studies. Yet her determination to achieve her dream kept her going. Dr Zelothe’s ambitions transcend personal success; she envisions a future where no Tanzanian suffers from debilitating injuries due to inadequate access to care.

"My primary goal is to expand access to quality orthopaedic services across Tanzania, especially in underserved rural areas." She plans to establish outreach programmes, train young surgeons, and advocate for policies that improve healthcare infrastructure.

A need for systemic change

The Lancet Commission on Global Surgery estimates that at least 20–40 surgical specialists are needed per 100,000 people. Tanzania currently falls far short of this benchmark.

Health economist Dr Alex Malamsha warns that without immediate action, the burden of untreated orthopaedic conditions will continue to rise significantly.

“Road traffic accidents alone cost Tanzania billions annually in lost productivity and healthcare expenses. Investing in orthopaedic care is not just a moral obligation but an economic necessity."

Dr Malamsha suggests incentivising private sector investment in orthopaedic hospitals and fostering public-private partnerships to bridge the gap.

Dr Zelothe’s impact is already being felt. As a young female pioneer in her field, she serves as a role model for aspiring doctors. "I want to show young women that with hard work and passion, they too can break barriers in this field," she says.

Dr Rutwaza Ndaki from Muhimbili University of Health and Allied Sciences echoes this sentiment: "Dr Zelothe’s story is a testament to what is possible when we invest in education and mentorship. She represents the future of orthopaedic care in Tanzania."

Encouraging more women to enter orthopaedics requires systemic changes. Dr Zelothe believes mentorship programmes, funding for medical training, and gender-inclusive policies are critical.

"Sharing stories of female pioneers can inspire others. We also need to expose students to orthopaedics early in their training to spark interest in the speciality."

Dr Lupondo suggests increasing financial aid for female medical students and establishing flexible work schedules to attract more women into the demanding field of surgery.

Dr Zelothe’s journey aligns with a critical time for Tanzania’s healthcare sector. With injuries contributing to nine percent of global deaths and 90 percent of these occurring in low- and middle-income countries like Tanzania, the need for orthopaedic care has never been more urgent.

The Tanzania Development Vision 2025 commits to providing quality primary healthcare for all, but achieving this goal requires addressing the shortage of specialists.

Despite the challenges, Dr Zelothe remains optimistic. "I dream of a Tanzania where orthopaedic care is accessible to all," she says. "No patient should have to suffer because of their location or financial situation."

Her determination to bring change to the healthcare system is inspiring a new generation of female surgeons.

"Dr Zelothe is a game-changer," Dr Ndaki affirms. "Her journey shows that young women can excel in any field, no matter the odds."