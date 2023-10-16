Empowering girls to become the leaders of tomorrow

In a world where choruses for gender equality grow louder, there is an unyielding call to empower young girls, to help them shatter the glass ceiling and reach for the stars.

"Giving young girls a chance to grow and empowering them to use their voices, believe in themselves, and chase their dreams creates a room for them to propel themselves in the journey of self-discovery," says Bernice Fernandes, the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Accelerate Business Group.

Accelerate Business Group is a human capital consulting firm that provides professional business development and management skills and advisory services.

Through its corporate social responsibility division, the company hosts various initiatives aimed at empowering underprivileged youth and women.

On October 10, Bernice and her team launched a mission to educate 100 girls in the 5th and 6th grades at Mbezi Beach Primary School. They delivered essential life lessons on self-discovery and other valuable life skills as part of their programme known as The Accelerate Girl Child Day, in commemoration of the International Day of the Girl Child observed on October 11.

The initiative is dedicated to improving the status of girls in society. It’s a life development programme which aims to provide girls with valuable insights and inspiration in their self-discovery journey.

On that day, the air was vibrant with youthful chatter, and the sound of the girls’ laughter filled the atmosphere. To kick-start the day, the girls engaged in activities that encouraged self-expression, group discussions, and creative arts.

Through these activities, the girls began to explore the unique qualities that set them apart, reaffirming that each one of them is special and deserving of respect and opportunities.

The essence of the day was captured as the girls listened to stories of remarkable women who had broken barriers and defied stereotypes.

Winfrida Amos, an administrator at Accelerate Business Group, shared her inspiring journey, as she also had a rough journey of hate and struggle.

"I was once a little girl. I went through a lot to get here, losing family and enduring countless obstacles. I encountered barriers, from relationship challenges to school bullying, but I managed to stand,” she shared.

Bernice also shared her experience of being bullied by classmates when she was a little girl, but she didn't let it deter her.

She said, "I was once bullied by some of my classmates. They didn't like the way I scored higher marks. All that bullying was to ensure that I would fail my exams, but I didn't let their words stop me. Instead, I believed in myself and pushed forward until today, when I have my own company,” she said amid cheers from the crowd.

The event aimed not only to celebrate but also to empower young girls, encouraging them to explore their identities and unlock the boundless potential within them.

With the resounding theme, Mimi ni Nani? Msichana Jitambue translated to Who am I? Girl, Know Yourself in Swahili, the event elevated the status of young girls in today's society, providing their bright minds with essential life skills.

These skills included understanding self-worth, managing finances, and navigating the intricate paths of relationships.

According to Bernice, the theme has been igniting young dreams for three years now, consistently propelling young girls on their journey.

She expressed, "We will continue to guide these girls in finding their purpose, studying diligently, and embarking on their unique career journeys with unwavering determination."

The assistant headteacher of Mbezi Beach Primary School, Anna Simberty, called upon society to provide young girls with the opportunities they need to grow and make their dreams a reality.

She emphasised the importance of respecting and supporting the aspirations of young girls.

"I encourage society not to mislead young girls with short-lived distractions. Doing so deprives them of the chance to chase their dreams. It is imperative that everyone respects and supports the aspirations of young girls," said the teacher.

As the day unfolded, the young girls were left with hearts brimming with dreams, armed with essential life skills, and the belief that they had the power to achieve anything they set their minds to.

They were made to understand that they had the freedom and the means to complete all levels of education and learn the skills needed to tackle today's and tomorrow’s big life challenges.

Speaking to the young girls during the empowerment session, Loveness Daniel, a Standard Five pupil, shared the importance of having this knowledge while they are young.

She said, "Having these kinds of events encourages us that, no matter what we go through at a young age, we are not supposed to stop focusing. We need to pursue what we are destined to do to achieve our dreams."

Selina Japheth, a Standard Six pupil, emphasised that it was time society gave girls a chance to grow. She stated, "Older men need to treat us like their younger sisters or children. If they give us the chance to grow and achieve our dreams, they will be creating a better generation and a brighter future for us and our country."

Elizabeth John, a Standard Four pupil, revealed that she didn't know anything about menstruation. She explained how the event had provided her with valuable knowledge regarding the subject, including how to handle menstruation and the importance of sharing such matters with family.

These stories served as beacons of inspiration, showing that these young girls could dream big and achieve their aspirations. One of the most significant aspects of the Accelerate Girl Child Day initiative was the series of empowering workshops that took place throughout the day.

Self-worth and confidence

In one of the workshops, the girls learned about self-worth and the importance of self-confidence. They engaged in activities that encouraged self-affirmation and recognised their individual strengths and talents. The objective was to instill in them the belief that they are valuable, capable, and worthy of respect.

Financial literacy

Another workshop focused on financial literacy, introducing the girls to the basics of money management, including saving, budgeting, and understanding the value of financial independence.

These lessons laid the foundation for their future financial success. The girls learnt how being able to start their own businesses while young would prepare them for financial





independence.

Overcoming challenges

Throughout the day, the girls engaged in open discussions about the challenges they might face on their journey to realising their full potential. The workshops provided guidance on navigating obstacles, including cultural biases and stereotypes, and offered strategies for overcoming these challenges.

Inspiration from Bernice Fernandes

Bernice Fernandes, the driving force behind Accelerate Business Group, radiates passion and dedication. Her words underscore the importance of empowering girls to overcome societal barriers and limitations, ensuring they have the self-confidence to pursue their dreams without any obstacles.

She is a living example of the change that is possible when individuals take action to uplift the lives of others. The Accelerate Girl Child Day is not just a one-day event but a movement that empowers young girls to become the leaders and changemakers of tomorrow.