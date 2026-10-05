From Zanzibar to Sweden: My journey to the Young Courage Award

By Zainab Khamis Rashid

If someone had told me that speaking up for children in Zanzibar would one day take me to Sweden, I probably would not have believed them.

I was simply doing what I believed was right: volunteering, advocating for children with disabilities, challenging discrimination and encouraging other young people to use their voices. I did not know that these efforts would eventually lead me to the Young Courage Award and an opportunity to represent Tanzania on an international stage.

I first heard about the Young Courage Award from Thani Abdulrahman, a 2025 finalist, who encouraged me to apply. We met on the final day of the application period. I told him about the work I had been doing to advocate for children, particularly defending the rights and dignity of vulnerable children and children with disabilities.

Through the Children’s Rights Forum Zanzibar and the Youth Council, I help children with disabilities access education and overcome discrimination. I speak up for children whose rights are overlooked, challenge barriers that prevent children with disabilities from accessing school and work with my community to promote equal opportunities for young people.

I also volunteer through the Youth Council to empower other young people, share skills and opportunities, and address harmful practices affecting their communities.

Thani was inspired by my story and nominated me for the Young Courage Award. My mother also nominated me that same day.

At the time, I had no idea that this simple step would eventually take me from Zanzibar to Sweden to represent Tanzania.

The Young Courage Award is an annual international award presented by the Raoul Wallenberg Academy in collaboration with Swedish embassies and the Swedish Institute to young people aged 13–20 who demonstrate exceptional civil courage.

Inspired by the legacy of Swedish diplomat Raoul Wallenberg, the award recognises young people who stand up for human rights, challenge injustice and take action to make a difference in their communities.

When I found out that I had won, I felt happy and grateful, but I also understood that the opportunity came with great responsibility. I was not only representing myself. I was representing Tanzania, Zanzibar and many young people and children whose voices are often unheard.

I believe God is with all young people who have the vision, courage and strength to volunteer and create positive change.

Preparing for the journey

The preparation period brought many new experiences, from obtaining my passport within a week to navigating the visa process with support from the Embassy of Sweden. Thani continued to encourage and guide me, while my mother’s love and support helped make the journey possible.

I also received encouragement from the chairperson of the Urban District Youth Council in Zanzibar, Rajab Makame Ali, and a farewell message from the Minister for Youth, Employment and Empowerment in Zanzibar.

Then came another first: travelling by airplane. I was afraid because I had never flown before, but I encouraged myself, knowing this was the beginning of a new chapter. I had so many hopes and dreams, and one thing that kept me motivated was the desire to make my mother proud.

Discovering Sweden

Arriving in Sweden was an amazing experience. I was welcomed with incredible warmth by the organisers and people responsible for the programme. We stayed in a beautiful hotel in Stockholm, surrounded by historical and cultural buildings.

One of the things that immediately impressed me was the way Sweden preserves its history and culture. I saw statues, beautiful public spaces and old buildings that had been carefully maintained. I admired the way these places contributed to the beauty of the city while also preserving its heritage.

We explored Stockholm in different ways, including a boat tour that gave us a completely different view of the city and its waterways. We visited historical places, restaurants, gardens and parks where people could relax, read and enjoy their surroundings.

I really loved Sweden because of its culture, environment, history, organisation and the way people value their heritage.

One of my most memorable experiences was meeting the Tanzanian Ambassador to Sweden, Swahiba Mndeme. She was very friendly and welcoming, and meeting her made me feel connected to home even though I was far away from Tanzania.

I told her about my journey, my work advocating for children and how I had come to receive the Young Courage Award. It was a special moment to tell my country’s representative that I was in Sweden representing Tanzania as a young person from Zanzibar.

I also enjoyed meeting other Young Courage Award winners from different countries around the world.

Learning what courage means

The Young Courage workshops taught me about the history of the award and Raoul Wallenberg, whose courage inspired it. I learnt that courage is not only about physical strength, but also about using your voice, words and actions to stand up for what is right and protect others.

Through creative workshops and meetings with ambassadors, I was inspired to keep learning and share what I learn with other young people.

We also met the Swedish Minister for Foreign Affairs, Maria Malmer Stenergard, and discussed artificial intelligence and the digital space. We learnt how young people can use technology not only for entertainment, but also to learn, educate others, create opportunities and solve problems in our communities.

A moment I will never forget

Receiving the Young Courage Award was one of the most unforgettable moments of my life.

I felt deeply emotional and proud, and I almost cried tears of happiness. My picture was displayed on a big screen in the hall, together with an explanation of why I had been selected for the award.

When I saw my picture and heard the reasons why I deserved the award, I felt that the entire journey had been worth it.

To think that I had started as a young girl from Zanzibar and ended up standing on an international stage in Sweden, representing Tanzania, was something I will never forget.

When I finally received my award, I felt an incredible sense of pride, gratitude and responsibility.

Coming home with a bigger dream

I returned to Tanzania with new hope, confidence and determination, having learnt that young people can create big change through small actions when they believe in themselves and refuse to give up.

I want to continue inspiring young people, volunteering and serving my community, while using television and social media to share opportunities and encourage others to make a difference.

My biggest dream is to see more young people in Zanzibar recognise their potential, including through a youth conference for those aged 13 to 20 focused on courage, self-confidence, community service, children’s rights, education, innovation, responsible technology and leadership.

I want to bring together inspiring speakers and role models to open young people’s minds to new possibilities and show that they, too, can create change.

My message is simple: never underestimate something because it looks small. Big changes can begin with small actions. Do not wait for money, a big position or a powerful platform before you start helping your community.

Start where you are. Use what you have. Do what you can.

If I, a young girl from Zanzibar, could begin by advocating for children and eventually find myself in Sweden representing Tanzania, then I believe many other young people can achieve even greater things.

Let us dare. Let us serve. Let us protect children. Let us stand against injustice. Let us use our voices.