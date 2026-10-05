From Zanzibar to Sweden: My journey to the Young Courage Award

What you need to know:

  • I started by using my voice to defend children’s rights in Zanzibar. I never imagined that those small acts of service would eventually take me to Sweden to receive an international award.

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