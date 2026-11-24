







Dar es Salaam. Fruit salads, vegetable salads and other ready-to-eat foods are becoming a growing food safety concern as rising temperatures create favourable conditions for harmful bacteria to multiply, increasing the risk of food poisoning among consumers.

The danger is particularly high for foods such as fried cassava, chapati, doughnuts, rice cakes (vitumbua) and cooked fish, which are often prepared in advance and displayed for sale.

When left exposed to high temperatures for extended periods without proper storage, such foods can become unsafe for consumption as harmful bacteria multiply.

This concern comes as El Niño develops, a climate phenomenon linked to rising global temperatures and shifting rainfall patterns.

A study published in the journal Discover Public Health on November 7 found that many street food vendors in Dar es Salaam have little knowledge of safe food handling practices, adding to concerns about the safety of meals sold to the public.

A study titled “Assessment of knowledge, attitude and practice about food safety among fried chicken street vendors in Ilala, Dar es Salaam region, Tanzania” surveyed 405 vendors in Ilala District between November 2024 and February 2025.

It found that 97.3 per cent of the vendors had low food safety knowledge, while only 2.7 per cent demonstrated moderate knowledge. None attained a high knowledge score.

The findings also showed that only 3.7 per cent correctly understood cross-contamination between raw and cooked meat, while just three per cent demonstrated knowledge of improper food-storage temperatures.

One of the concerns is the way cut fruits are stored by some street vendors, many of whom do not have refrigerators to keep them fresh.

Speaking to The Citizen, medical doctor Elidius Raphael warned that such practices could make fruit salads unsafe for consumption, particularly when they are stored for extended periods without refrigeration.

“Fruits are healthy, but some are cut and kept in plastic containers for a long time. When exposed to high temperatures without refrigeration, they can become unsafe to eat and cause health problems,” he said.

He added that similar precautions were necessary when buying cooked foods, particularly fish, which could become unsafe if left for extended periods without proper storage.

Dr Raphael cautioned that consumers could not always identify contaminated food by its appearance or smell because harmful bacteria could multiply without producing noticeable changes.

“Some foods may smell fine, but they may already have gone bad. We therefore need to be cautious about what we eat,” he said.

He added that consuming contaminated food could cause diarrhoea, vomiting, abdominal pain and fever, while severe cases could lead to dehydration and require medical attention.

However, the risk does not begin only when food is left on display. The way it is prepared and the cleanliness of utensils and surfaces also matter.

Nutritionist Gerard Moses said consumers often overlooked the hygiene of chopping boards and other equipment used by food vendors, despite their potential to spread bacteria.

“Many of us buy food without thinking about the chopping boards used to cut bananas, chicken or beef. We often overlook the cleanliness of these surfaces,” he said.

Mr Moses explained that chopping boards left damp for long periods could encourage bacterial growth, particularly when the same equipment was used for different foods without proper cleaning.

He advised consumers who regularly bought meals from food stalls to ask vendors to reheat food thoroughly before serving it, especially when it had been prepared earlier.

“For those who like eating at local restaurant establishments, ask for your food to be reheated. If it has been sitting for a long time in this heat, it could put your health at risk,” he said.

Nutrition stakeholder Radhia Nurdin said food safety was a shared responsibility and should not be left to consumers alone.

She urged vendors to take responsibility for the conditions in which they prepared and served meals.

“Buying food from a low-cost establishment does not mean the place should be dirty or that the conditions in which food is prepared should put consumers at risk,” she said.

She said vendors should maintain clean preparation areas and use safe water, while customers should raise concerns whenever they notice practices that could compromise food safety.

On the other hand, Dr Mwasikili Sebastian said meat, fish, eggs, milk and other dairy products required particular attention because they could become unsafe when stored under unsuitable conditions.

“Even cooked meals, elaborate salads, creams and other ready-to-eat preparations can become problematic if stored under unsuitable conditions,” he said.

He advised consumers to refrigerate perishable foods properly and avoid leaving them at room temperature for extended periods.

Dr Sebastian also cautioned against eating leftovers that had not been properly stored or reheated, saying they could harbour bacteria capable of causing serious health complications.