Study in Russia virtual education fair kicks

Russian Universities in collaboration with Rosatom on Thursday April 29 launched a two-day Virtual Education Fair themed Study in Russia.

The event showcases Russian Universities Undergraduate and Postgraduate degrees, especially in the field of nuclear engineering.

According to a statement issued by organisers, participants will directly engage with Russian universities representatives, as well as senior experts in the field and distinguished academic professors.

“Together, they will not only be able to address any queries related to university admission, but also to discover Russian universities opportunities for international students,” reads the statement.

The ‘Study in Russia Virtual Education Fair’ will provide participants with all the necessary background information to make informed decisions should they choose to study in Russia.

“It will not only give participants practical information on the Institute's upcoming activities but will also offer the unique opportunity to directly engage with Russian Universities admission officers, partner staff, senior experts to gain exclusive insight about available scholarships for international students, admission process, student visa, Tuition fees, and conditions of living,” reads the statement.

The universities involved in the fare include the National Research Nuclear University (MEPHI), National Research Moscow State University of Civil Engineering, National University of Science and Technology (MISIS), National Research Tomsk Polytechnic University , National Research University and the Moscow Power Engineering Institute.

Others include Saint-Petersburg Polytechnic University named after Peter the Great, People’s Friendship University, Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology (MIPT) , and Ural Federal University named after First President B.N. Eltzin among others

Those willing to sign up, need to fill in the form www.studyinrussia.online or register on the day of the event on fair.studyinrussia.online







