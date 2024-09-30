Sunskriti Jain: A 17-year-old champion for juvenile justice reform in Tanzania

In a world where advocacy for the vulnerable is often driven by seasoned professionals, a teenager in Dar es Salaam is proving that age is no barrier to making a meaningful impact.

Meet Sunskriti Jain, a 17-year-old student at the International School of Tanganyika and a passionate advocate for children's rights in juvenile detention homes across Tanzania.

At the heart of Sunskriti’s advocacy is her desire to see these children, many of whom have faced significant challenges in their young lives, receive the support they need to reintegrate into society and break free from the cycle of vulnerability.

“It is about giving these kids a second chance,” says Sunskriti. “Many of them come from difficult backgrounds, and with the right support—whether it’s education, vocational training, or emotional guidance—they can rebuild their lives.”

Sunskriti’s journey into advocacy began with a simple observation: While Tanzania has made strides in supporting vulnerable groups, there are still many gaps in the juvenile justice system.

She decided to take action. Leading a service group at her school, Sunskriti began working closely with a juvenile detention home in Upanga-Dar es Salaam, offering workshops and mentorship to equip the youth there with valuable skills.

A researcher in the making

Sunskriti’s commitment to the cause doesn’t stop at volunteer work. Recognising the importance of understanding the challenges faced by juveniles, she took the initiative to conduct a detailed research project titled Social Reintegration Process of Juvenile Delinquents in Tanzania.

In her report, Sunskriti highlights the various challenges that juveniles in the country face, pointing to gaps in both policy and practice.

“Tanzania’s youth justice policies emphasise rehabilitation and reintegration,” she explains, “but in practice, there is still much work to be done. Budget constraints, lack of resources, and limited legal support often hinder progress.”

According to her research, children in juvenile detention facilities often lack access to quality education, vocational training, and psychological support, all of which are crucial for successful reintegration into society.

Sunskriti also notes that the legal system, while theoretically supportive of juvenile rights, is often underfunded, leaving economically disadvantaged children with limited access to legal representation. This, in turn, can lead to unfair sentencing or prolonged stays in detention centres.

Sunskriti’s advocacy has garnered attention from experts in both education and social development. A child rights advocate, Mr Amani Mboya, praises her efforts and highlights the importance of youth involvement in solving societal issues.

“Sunskriti is showing us what’s possible when young people are empowered,” says Mr Mboya. “Her work is a reminder that even students can play a pivotal role in advocating for change. When young people like her take up these causes, it brings a fresh perspective and energy that is essential.”

Education experts agree that engaging youth in social issues not only benefits society but also helps the students themselves develop critical thinking and leadership skills.

“This kind of advocacy builds empathy and responsibility in young people,” says Dr Rehema Matiko, an education specialist in Dar es Salaam. “They learn to look beyond their own lives and see how they can contribute to the broader society. Sunskriti’s efforts are a perfect example of how students can be a force for good.”

Aligning policies with global best practices

Sunskriti’s research and advocacy also point to the importance of aligning the country’s juvenile justice policies with global best practices. Her work highlights how countries that focus on rehabilitation, rather than punishment, see better outcomes for juvenile delinquents.

“Tanzania has made progress in this area,” she acknowledges. “But we still have a long way to go in terms of providing the resources and support needed for these children to succeed.”

Her recommendations include increased investment in juvenile detention homes, more access to quality legal representation for children from low-income families, and greater collaboration between government agencies and non-profit organisations to provide comprehensive care.

While her work in juvenile detention centres is the key focus, Sunskriti’s passion for community service extends far beyond that.

In the aftermath of devastating floods in Dar es Salaam, she organised a successful fundraising campaign, raising enough money to donate over 200 solar panels to affected families.

“Seeing how the floods impacted people’s lives, I knew I had to do something,” she explains. “The solar panels not only provided immediate relief but also offered a sustainable solution for the future.”

Her initiatives, both at the juvenile detention home and in response to the floods, have inspired her peers to take action as well.

Recently, Sunskriti organised a project showcase at her school, where students presented community-based projects aimed at making a positive impact. The event, attended by over 50 people, was a breeding ground for new ideas and solutions.

“Seeing other young people get involved is so motivating,” says Sunskriti. “It shows that we all have the power to make a difference, no matter how young we are.”

Future plans

As Sunskriti looks to the future, she remains committed to her advocacy work. With plans to continue her education abroad, she hopes to pursue studies in law or social justice, fields that will allow her to deepen her impact.

In addition to her community service, Sunskriti has gained valuable professional experience through internships at a legal aid organisation and a petroleum/logistics company. These roles have broadened her understanding of the legal and corporate sectors, further enriching her ability to drive meaningful change.

She says the key to her success lies in her ability to balance academic responsibilities with her passion for advocacy.

“It’s not always easy,” she admits, “but when you care deeply about something, you find the time. I’ve learnt so much from these experiences, and they’ve given me a clearer sense of purpose.”

Sunskriti’s work serves as a reminder that advocacy and change don’t always have to come from experienced professionals. Sometimes, all it takes is a young person with a vision, a lot of passion, and a commitment to making the world a better place.

“Each of us has the potential to make a difference,” she says. “No matter how young or inexperienced we might be, if we care about something deeply enough, we can find ways to contribute.”