"Umepotea," I said to my friend when she came to pick up her children after trusting me to babysit them. "Work has been... a lot," she replied. She looked tired, she sounded it too.Apparently a colleague had missed a deadline, so she stepped in. Last week another project had gone off track, so it landed on her desk. A client needed reassurance. Then a new initiative had been handed to her because management knew she would "get it done."

As she spoke, it became clear that none of these responsibilities officially belonged to her. Yet, by every conventional measure, she was succeeding. New opportunities kept coming her way. Her managers trusted her. Her reputation was growing and she had become the person everyone relied on.

Listening to her, I found myself wondering whether success has a hidden cost we don't talk about enough. We celebrate competence as though it is an endless resource, never asking what happens when the reward for doing good work is simply... more work.

Perhaps the greatest career trap is becoming so dependable that everyone else's problems quietly become yours. I had watched tiktoks about this phenomenon, it’s called “the competence trap.”

Competent people earn trust quickly, receive bigger responsibilities and are often the first to be considered for important assignments, but competence can also make it difficult to stop becoming everyone's first phone call when something goes wrong.

Researchers have long observed what organisational psychologists sometimes call the competence paradox. High performers often receive more work, not necessarily because they have more capacity, but because managers trust them to deliver. Over time, reliability attracts responsibility, and responsibility quietly accumulates until excellence begins to resemble exhaustion.

The irony is that while everyone praises their reliability, very few stop to ask whether they still have room to grow. Sometimes competence becomes so visible that potential becomes invisible.

Psychologists describe this as role entrapment. Over time, we become attached to a particular role within a group, and both we and those around us begin expecting us to perform it repeatedly. The dependable colleague becomes the permanent fixer. The organised colleague plans every meeting. The calm colleague absorbs everyone else's stress. Eventually, these roles stop being choices and start becoming expectations. The danger is that we can become so busy proving our usefulness that we stop investing in our growth.

How to free yourself from a competence trap?

Pay attention to the patterns. If you're always the person rescuing projects, ask yourself whether you're solving a recurring problem or simply becoming the system that compensates for it. Teach others and offer suggestions on how to create a system that prevents a repeated issue. Sustainable organisations don't depend on heroes; they build processes that prevent emergencies in the first place. Replace "yes" with "let me think about it." Creating distance between the request and your response gives you space to decide whether the task aligns with your priorities or simply reinforces an expectation you've outgrown. Make developing others part of your job. Every time you solve a problem yourself, ask whether it's an opportunity to coach someone else instead. The strongest professionals aren't the ones who become indispensable; they're the ones who make other people more capable. Remember that being valuable is not the same as being available. It’s ok to step away, you are human. Your career shouldn't be measured by how many fires you extinguish, but by the systems, people and ideas you leave stronger than you found them.