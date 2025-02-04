The power of school hygiene in advancing girls' education

Access to quality education is a fundamental right of every child. However, for many students in Tanzania, especially girls, this right remains out of reach due to inadequate Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) facilities in schools.

Limited access to clean water, functional toilets, and menstrual hygiene management (MHM) resources significantly impacts school attendance, academic performance, and students' overall well-being.

The challenge is particularly pronounced in rural areas, where resources are scarce and communities face systemic infrastructure gaps.

According to UNICEF, over 40 percent of schools in Tanzania lack basic WASH facilities, leaving many students to rely on inadequate or non-functional toilets and water points.

For girls, this crisis is even more severe, as it perpetuates gender inequality and often forces them out of the classroom.

Data from the Ministry of Education indicates that approximately 50 percent of schoolgirls miss school during their menstrual periods due to a lack of private and clean changing facilities, sanitary pads, or clean water.

This translates to around 60 lost school days annually per student, impacting their academic performance and increasing dropout rates.

A 2024 report by HakiElimu, a local education advocacy organisation, revealed that in rural areas like Tanga, Manyara, and Singida, the situation is dire. Some schools have a single pit latrine shared by hundreds of students, with no access to water or soap. This creates an environment where hygiene and dignity are compromised.

The government has made strides in transforming the education sector, including implementing free education, recruiting teachers, and constructing new classrooms.

However, the integration of WASH infrastructure into these developments has often been overlooked. While policies such as the National Sanitation Campaign and the Education Policy of 2014 emphasise the importance of WASH, budget constraints and competing priorities hinder implementation.

Tanga’s Regional Commissioner, Dr Batilda Buriani, whose region is among the most vulnerable, acknowledges these efforts and highlights the gaps.

“Significant progress has been made in ensuring access to education, but there are areas that require further improvement. Collaboration with stakeholders is crucial to addressing these challenges,” she says.

Non-governmental organisations have stepped in to support the government’s efforts to create a conducive learning environment.

One such initiative is the Gender and Education Transformative (GET) project launched by HakiElimu. With funding worth CAD 4.5 million (approximately Sh7.8 billion) from the Canadian government, the five-year project aims to improve WASH facilities in 40 schools across eight regions, benefiting over 24,000 students.

"In this five-year implementation period, we are investing in the construction of boreholes and gender-responsive toilets equipped with changing rooms for girls," says HakiElimu’s Executive Director, Dr John Kalage. "We are also conducting awareness campaigns on proper hygiene practices and the importance of maintaining these facilities."

In addition to infrastructure, the project focuses on training 100 teachers and engaging 140,000 community members in dialogues on gender equality and WASH practices.

This holistic approach ensures that both students and the wider community benefit from the intervention.

Experts’ take

For girls, the absence of proper menstrual hygiene facilities is a significant barrier. Without private toilets, girls are forced to manage their menstruation in unsafe or unsanitary conditions, leading to embarrassment and absenteeism, explains a WASH specialist, Dr Anna Chao.

“Investing in WASH facilities is investing in girls’ education. Studies indicate that schools with adequate WASH facilities see a 20 percent increase in attendance among girls,” she notes.

Additionally, she says, access to clean water and proper toilets reduces the risk of waterborne diseases, improving overall student health and learning outcomes.

Tanzania can draw lessons from neighbouring countries that have prioritised WASH in schools. In Kenya, for instance, the government’s School WASH programme has successfully reduced absenteeism by providing clean water and separate toilets for boys and girls in rural schools.

Similarly, in Uganda, community-led sanitation initiatives have empowered local stakeholders to maintain school facilities, ensuring sustainability.

Head of Cooperation at the High Commission of Canada, Ms Carol Mundle, emphasises the importance of such interventions.

“Safe and inclusive schools foster better learning environments. Canada is committed to working with Tanzania to remove barriers to education, ensuring that every child, especially girls, has the opportunity to reach their full potential,” she says.

The headteacher at Buma Secondary School in Korogwe District Council, Mr Fahami Gunya, acknowledges the challenges that students, especially girls, have been facing and how projects like GET can change the tide and improve academic performance.

The WASH facilities will not only improve hygiene but also boost students’ confidence, says Mr Gunya. Girls will always participate more actively in class, and their performance will improve.”

At Buma Secondary School, students report fewer absences and improved morale. “We have always struggled, and some students, especially girls, would stay home during their periods," says Asha, a Form Two student. “With this project, we will have a safe place to change and clean water to wash.”

Call for increased investment

While projects like GET are expected to make a difference, a lot still needs to be done. Experts recommend increased investment in WASH by the government and development partners to integrate WASH into school infrastructure projects.

“Engaging local communities in the maintenance of WASH facilities ensures sustainability and accountability. Strengthening enforcement of WASH policies at the school level can bridge the gap between planning and execution,” education advocate Joseph Mwakalukwa points out.

“The government and stakeholders must prioritise WASH in schools. A single toilet or water tap can mean the difference between a girl staying in school and dropping out.”

Access to WASH facilities is more than a health issue, he says; it is a cornerstone of educational equity. “By prioritising WASH in schools, Tanzania can ensure that no child—especially no girl—is denied the chance to learn and succeed.”

Projects like GET should be replicated across other regions, focusing on the most marginalised communities.

Dr Kalage concludes, “Education is the key to breaking the cycle of poverty, but without proper WASH facilities, many children, especially girls, are left behind. Together, we can create an environment where every child has the opportunity to learn, thrive, and contribute to the nation’s development.”

While Tanzania has made strides in infrastructure development, WASH in schools often takes a back seat in budgeting.

“The Ministry of Education’s initiatives to improve school infrastructure must explicitly prioritise sanitation and hygiene. Collaboration with non-governmental organisations and private sector partners can also help mobilise the necessary resources,” notes Mr Mwakalukwa.