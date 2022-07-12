UDSM students shine in sustainable innovation

By Shimbo Pastory, C.S.Sp. More by this Author

A few days ago the University of Dar es Salaam finalised its Annual Innovation and Entrepreneurship Challenge (UD-AIEC). This is an event that takes place every year, in which all students of UDSM in all its affiliated colleges are encouraged to participate. Students were supposed to forms teams of 2 -6 studentsto come up with workable and sustainable innovation ideas, which should be able to address problems in the society.

Dr Juliana Machuve, the Coordinator of Innovation at the University of Dar es Salaam Innovation and Entrepreneurship Centre (UDIEC) says that the Innovation and Entrepreneurship Challenge started as an annual event in 2019. In 2019 there were 35 teams, and in 2021 there were 100 teams which applied at the UD-AIEC. This year, there were 188 teams, altogether involving 627 students. Structurally, the initiative operates under the office of the Deputy Vice Chancellor- Research at the University of Dar es Salaam.

The central goal, she says, is to build in students an inclination to creativity, innovativeness and entrepreneurship. This is in view of addressing the challenge of employment in the wider society. The approach in place is inviting the students to bring up their ideas, and helping them to sharpen their understanding of the matter at hand, such that their ideas may evolve into lucrative businesses.

Empowerment priority

The priority of the programme is empowerment. All students of the University of Dar es Salaam are given equal opportunity. Participants are given a chance to have their ideas scrutinised and polished, and are guided on how to form and manage their own start-ups.

“This year we had an excellent testimony of a 2019 UD-AIEC participant, and he was not even among the top three winners. We deemed upon him the the honour of delivering a keynote address,” Dr Machuve shares.

Finalists will be helped through training and mentoring incentives, and will be guided to achieve higher standards. This year, there was a notable increase in funding and it is strictly directed towards the project. There is a follow up as per the action plan of the implementation of the actualisation of that idea. The winners have chances of being incorporated in other trainings for their own development.

Three teams with three projects

Speaking with Edson Nzunda, who is the leader of the winning team, named “the Upcyclers,” he expressed his gratitude to the university for such a positive initiative. The challenge, he said, has helped him change his perspective of education, contrasting what is learnt in class against the actual problems that the society faces.

“The challenge has motivated students, and especially participants to be more innovative and to keep their eyes open to seek solutions for even greater challenges.”

A multidisciplinary team of four students, spanning through molecular biology, biotechnology, chemistry and microbiology, the Upcyclers have come up with an energy project called Nishati Mix that lives out their dream of significantly reducing energy costs by making cooking gas, electric energy, lubricants and fertiliser out of organic waste.

Another fantastic initiative is that of team “UBVC21” (Universal Bee Venture Company), a team of six which combines bee-keeping science with electrical and agricultural engineering to make tools for harvesting three precious yet scarce bee products. While most bee-keepers enjoy the economic value of honey and wax, students in UBVC21 have come up with tools for collecting bee’s venom and queen bee’s royal jelly. The former is highly medicinal, and the latter highly nutritious and has anti-aging properties. They have also designed a solar bee pollen dryer, which is an environmental friendly way of harvesting bee pollen.

The UBVC21 team leader, Gabriel Mwambogela shares that the UD-AIEC challenge opened the door for their then fledgling creativity.

“Being our second time to participate, the exposure we have got will remain a crucial part of our project. Compared to our first attempt, this time around we had ample time to design, test, and retest prototypes. The market is an actual competitive ground; as such we need to present a technology that really works. We are grateful to UD-AIEC,” he says.

Nyanda Marco, who leads the team of four in their project dubbed “AgroZaidi” appreciates that the challenge was an eye-opener and a learning experience. He says, “The competitiveness and creativity amongst the teams made us to sit down and ensure that our idea is coherent, workable, unarguably productive, and that it can be transformed into a sustainable and environmental friendly business and career.”

The AgroZaidi team brings in specialisms in chemistry and mechanical engineering, working together to make environmental friendly particle boards from rice husks.

Proving the competitive advantage

According to the organisers, many teams are pulled out at the initial stage where ideas are thoroughly screened, considering aspects of innovation, market feasibility, impact and team’s competences. This year, 20 teams were called for semi finals, where face to face presentation was done, and assessment made; seven teams survived to the finals.

Judges insisted on financial investment of those ideas as well as multidisciplinary collaboration. Diversification and product differentiation was seen, even among the ideas that have similar roots. Participants were encouraged to acknowledge that there are competitors and prove their competitive advantage even in doing the same thing that other people have already done. The event was well received and there have been very positive feedback among students.

Madeline Nyambacha, an undergraduate molecular biology student at UDSM who happened to attend the entire programme is of the opinion that students ought to take the entrepreneurship challenge serious. “There is need for more students to bring out their innovation and creativity to this supportive platform. Also, we need more awareness as many are not yet aware of what this programme entails.” She recommends that every idea that was presented, especially the top ten, be upheld and supported.

Tackling unemployment

Prof Hannibal Bwire, who is the Director at UDSM Innovation and Entrepreneurship Centre (UDIEC) says, “The main idea behind the challenge is to give young people a chance to be part of the change they want to see in the society. The challenge assumes two different tracks at once; the first is the general track whereby any student can come with an innovation idea from any angle. The second is the specific track whereby the focus innovation is channeled towards specific societies or areas such as agritech, fintech, and health sectors. Though we have the three winners, the other four finalists will also be empowered and supported so that they can sharpen their projects’ prototypes.”

If universities and learning institutions all over the country had such initiatives similar to UD-AIEC, the country would harness a whole lot of young talents, fresh skills, and passionate youthfulness for good. Assurance of support by itself motivates creativity and innovativeness. Young graduates can equally work decently off the desk. Availability and functionality of platforms that showcase such innovations and trade-based skills can influence the way young people think about their role in changing the world for better, especially now that the world is looking for more environmental friendly ways of going about regular things.

