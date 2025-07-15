What is opportunity? Finding chances to learn, earn and grow

By Our Reporter

Hi, money explorer! Today we’re talking about one of my favourite words—opportunity. It’s a big word, but trust me—it’s packed with possibility!

What is an opportunity?

An opportunity is a chance to do something. It might be something new, something exciting, or something that could help you grow, earn, or learn. Opportunities are like open doors—but you get to decide whether to walk through them or not.

In life, it could be making a new friend, joining a club, or trying a new subject at school. In money and business, it could be starting a small business, buying something valuable, saving your cash, or even investing in something that could grow over time.

Examples of opportunities:

• You’re offered a job helping a neighbor wash their car for money

• You find a great price on a used bicycle you’ve wanted

• You get a chance to invest your birthday money in a small popcorn business

• A bank offers a kid-friendly savings account with bonus interest

Sounds exciting, right? But before you jump in, hold up!

How do you know if it’s a good opportunity?

Not every shiny thing is worth chasing. Some chances are great, and others, not so much. So, when you’re faced with a decision, here’s what you should ask yourself:

1. What’s the benefit?

What will I gain from this? Is it knowledge, money, fun, or something helpful?

2. What do I have to give up?

Will I be spending money, time, or energy? And is it worth it?

3. What could go wrong?

Are there any risks? Could I lose money, waste time, or get into trouble?

4. How will this help me grow?

Will it teach me something? Help me reach my goals?

5. Do I need help?

Sometimes, it’s smart to ask a parent or mentor before saying yes.

Making money decisions with opportunity

Let’s say you have 50,000 shillings. You could:

• Spend it on candy and toys

• Buy materials to start a handmade card business (fun and profitable)

• Or put it in a savings account to grow interest over time

Each choice is an opportunity—but you need to decide which one helps your future and brings you joy.

Opportunities are everywhere—but you don’t need to say YES to everything. Learn to pause, ask the right questions, and choose what helps you grow smarter, kinder, and stronger with your money.