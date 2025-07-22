Why young people should be aware of local politics and its implications

It is a matter of concern when we examine issues that most young people take interest in. There are a lot of things that are fleeting, in the sense that they are temporary and will pass with the moment, yet many young people invest themselves totally in those. Entertainment, sports, fashion, social media, and many others can be overwhelmingly preoccupying, yet in the long run they have no lasting impact.

Among other things, it is crucial for young people to go deeper and deeper in politics. This is because politics influence and affect our entire lives as a people. Policies, laws, treaties, development projects, public services, and others are all managed under political powers.

It is however understandable that the important role of politics is no longer compelling to many people given their experiences of local politicians who appear to have made politics a jackpot or a personal financial project, and a power which is in return used against the people.

Immersing ourselves as young people in the local politics entails not only participating as ‘wingers’ canvassing for party agendas, but as passionate patriots who prioritize the common good of the Tanzanian people over the popular opinions or the louder and coercive voices.

However, our engagement in politics needs to be guided by values, especially of truth, good will and justice. History and generations will never forget to blame us for the wrong decisions we participate in making today devoid of the values of truth, good will and justice.

In advocating for these values which are not just ideals on paper, we ought to make rational decisions to channel our political opinion in line with these.

It is hypocrisy to deny what we know just because of the benefits received by believing otherwise. It is a waste of youthful energy to be used to stand against the very principal values of nation-building which are justice, integrity, peace and good will in the name of a political agenda.

Politics, from the very origin of the name means ‘affairs of the people/cities’, as such it has to do with the things that concern us all as people as we live together sharing facilities, resources, needs and services.

It is important for all who participate in the political course therefore to be aware and critical, as our democracy puts forward representatives. These representatives have to be credible knowledgeable, and trustworthy.

We ought not to forget that Tanzania has a young population of under the age of 30 about 70 percent, meaning the youth have a lot of chance to influence the political course of the country. But this will mostly depend on how they have been formed as a force for change and socio-economic and socio-political influence.

It is sad seeing mobs of young people cheering politicians and their agenda just because they are being paid for that. It is like selling off one’s chance to bring change for a fleeting little pay.

While politicians use young people for their rallies, most of them will not be around in the near future to experience the outcome of their politics which they have left as a legacy to the coming generations.

It is not a good business participating in such engagements without being sure of the course we are supporting and whether it is meritorious in the long run.

Political decisions are serious and have a lasting impact because one institutionalized, most of those decisions cannot be easily corrected until leaders finish their tenures.

As young people we ought to be more attentive to what is happening in the country, and to inform their own political understanding as days go by.

Things like, football leagues, music, celebrities’ lives, dance challenges, fashion, sports betting, etc. are all unimportant as compared to national affairs, especially around this time.

There is no country whose young people brought change while deeply immersed in those. It is not easy to be misled, used, deceived, or bought when we are informed.

Equally, it is crucial for the government to exemplify good practice of free, fair, and just politics so that people’s lives or wellbeing are not sacrificed at the altar of competitive politics.