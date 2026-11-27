A child singing along to the latest Bongo Flava hit may look like an innocent moment of entertainment.

A parent might even reach for a phone to record the performance and share it online, proud of how well the youngster knows the lyrics.

But behind that seemingly harmless moment lies a question the entertainment industry may not always consider: are all the songs, videos and comedy skits children consume suitable for their age?

Every day, musicians put out new songs, actors show off new movies, comedians share skits, and content creators upload videos.

This gives people an endless amount of entertainment.

However, as the creative industry competes for views, streams and popularity, protecting younger audiences from unsuitable material deserves greater attention.

The concern is not necessarily that artists deliberately ignore children’s welfare.

Rather, the rapid growth of digital platforms has made it increasingly difficult to control who accesses their work.

A song intended for adults can become a favourite among schoolchildren, while a comedy skit produced for laughs may expose young viewers to language, behaviour and messages they are not mature enough to understand.

This growing concern was the subject of a workshop organised by the Ministry of Community Development, Gender, Women and Special Groups in collaboration with the National Arts Council (BASATA), bringing together actors, Bongo Flava musicians, comedians and digital content creators to discuss their responsibility for protecting children in the digital environment.

Speaking during the meeting, BASATA Senior Arts Officer Ndaga Abel said artists needed to understand that their creative work could reach audiences beyond those they initially intended to entertain.

He said the discussions were not intended to restrict artistic freedom but to encourage creators to consider whether the content they produced was appropriate for children.

“Everyone has the right to enjoy artistic works, but we must also ask ourselves what kind of content children are consuming and whether it is suitable for them,” he said.

For veteran Bongo Flava singer Mwasiti Juma, the workshop provided an opportunity to reflect on practices that artists may overlook while concentrating on production and entertainment.

She said some decisions involving children during the production process could have consequences that artists might not immediately recognise.

“As the training continued, I realised that there were things we had been taking lightly when involving children in our work. Some of those practices could affect our art if we continued overlooking them,” she said.

Her reflection points to a wider responsibility that goes beyond the songs themselves.

For Nabiha Kassim Ally, a UNICEF Youth Advocate appointed in 2021 to champion mental health and speak out against violence against children, particularly girls, music has considerable influence because of how easily it reaches young people.

“Music reaches so many people in homes, in schools, and on young people’s phones. That’s why it’s important to carry messages that promote protection, respect, and care,” she said.

Her remarks highlight the opportunity musicians have to use their influence to promote positive values, particularly when their work reaches children through everyday digital activities.

However, positive messages alone may not be enough.

Children can still encounter music videos and other productions containing material intended for mature audiences, making age restrictions an important part of the discussion.

Digital technology expert Dominick Dismas says artists and the people responsible for uploading their music to YouTube should understand the platform’s age-restriction feature and use it when publishing videos containing content unsuitable for children.

Known as ‘age restriction’, the feature allows creators to restrict access to videos for viewers below 18, either when uploading new material or after it has already been published.

“This feature allows artists to put restrictions in place early, helping to prevent children from watching videos that are not suitable for their age,” he said.

He explained that viewers seeking to watch restricted videos must sign in to their accounts and meet the platform’s age requirements.

Dismas questioned whether musicians routinely use the feature or simply overlook it while releasing their productions, despite the role it could play in protecting younger audiences.

Beyond digital platforms, he said artists should also pay attention to the classification system established by BASATA, which provides guidance on the suitability of artistic works for different age groups.

Under the system, WW (U) covers works suitable for all audiences, while WM13 (U13) applies to content intended for people aged 13 and above.

WM16 (U16) is for audiences aged 16 and above, while WZ18 (A) is intended for adults aged 18 and above.

Other categories include MM (SS), covering special educational or training presentations, KK (R) for rejected works, and X for works prohibited from public exhibition.

Dismas said artists should make the appropriate classification clear when releasing their work so that parents can make informed decisions about what their children consume.

“The council has already established classifications, and artists should indicate the appropriate category on their works so that when parents see it, they can understand that a particular song is not specifically intended for their children,” he said.

Yet, while the classification system provides a regulatory framework, music producer Kim Beats believes the challenge begins much earlier, sometimes inside the recording studio.

He said artists and producers often concentrate on creating entertaining music and avoiding violations of BASATA regulations without necessarily considering how their productions might affect children.

“Most of the time, when we are in the studio, we are carried away by the creative process,” he said.

Kim Beats added that artists should remember that they, too, are parents and that protecting children should therefore be a shared responsibility rather than an obligation placed entirely on musicians.

He also challenged parents to examine their role, particularly when they record and share videos of children singing songs whose lyrics may not be appropriate for their age.

“This should not be the responsibility of artists alone; it should be everyone’s concern,” he said.

His observation raises an important point: protecting children cannot end with what artists produce.

It must also consider how parents, audiences and digital platforms consume, share and promote that content.

The risks facing children online extend beyond entertainment.

A UNICEF report released on September 3, 2026, titled Through Children’s Eyes: How Digital Technologies Enable Child Sexual Abuse, estimated that 20 million internet-using children aged between 12 and 17 across 21 countries had experienced at least one form of technology-facilitated sexual exploitation or abuse in a single year.

Nearly 60 per cent of the reported experiences took place on social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok and WhatsApp, while fewer than one per cent of cases were reported to authorities.

Although the findings focus on sexual exploitation and abuse rather than entertainment content, they demonstrate the importance of making digital spaces safer for children.