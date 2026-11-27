







Dar es Salaam. Tanzania is moving towards establishing its first dedicated law to regulate the real estate industry after the Cabinet approved the drafting of legislation aimed at addressing regulatory gaps, improving transparency and protecting investors and property buyers.

The proposed law is expected to establish clear operating standards, strengthen accountability and provide a regulatory body to oversee property developers, brokers, managers and other participants in the rapidly expanding sector.

Speaking to The Citizen, Ministry of Lands, Housing and Human Settlements Development director of Real Estate, Ms Upendo Matotola, said the ministry had started preparing the draft legislation, which would be presented to industry stakeholders for consultation before proceeding through the remaining government and parliamentary processes.

"We have been granted Cabinet approval to formulate the law, so we are now actively drafting the bill. Once the initial draft is prepared, it will be brought before industry stakeholders for review and input before proceeding to Parliament," she said.

Ms Matotola said the timeframe would depend on feedback from stakeholders and subsequent reviews to ensure the proposed legislation adequately addressed the industry's needs.

The initiative comes amid growing concerns over the absence of comprehensive regulation in a market that has expanded alongside increased investment in residential, commercial and industrial properties.

Despite its growing economic importance, the sector continues to face challenges, including substandard property developments, inadequate market information and limited transparency in pricing.

Ms Matotola previously told The Citizen that the industry's rapid expansion, supported by an improved business environment and rising domestic and foreign investment, had made a dedicated legal framework necessary.

"Real estate is about information. Investors need accurate data to make informed decisions and avoid risky investments," she said.

She said reliable market information would improve pricing transparency, curb property overvaluation and provide a clearer picture of the sector's contribution to the national economy.

The ministry established a Real Estate Unit in July 2022 as part of efforts to coordinate and promote the industry, improve market transparency and strengthen government revenue collection.

The proposed legislation is expected to complement these initiatives by providing specific legal provisions governing real estate activities and clarifying the responsibilities of different players.

Industry stakeholders have previously supported the introduction of dedicated legislation, arguing that the absence of clear regulations has created uncertainty for developers, property managers, brokers and investors.

However, some have emphasised the need to ensure that the proposed institutional framework promotes investment and industry development rather than creating unnecessary administrative restrictions.

Independent analyst Oscar Mkude said establishing a dedicated legal framework would be an important step towards formalising the property market, protecting consumers and investors and creating a more predictable business environment.

He said property development was an important economic activity but could also create opportunities for rent-seeking behaviour where clear rules and effective oversight were lacking.

Mr Mkude said the absence of a comprehensive legal framework could expose investors to uncertainty and inconsistent treatment, increasing the risk of financial losses.

"Enacting a law is generally an interesting move as it provides a legal basis on how to approach the sector. Without a legal framework, the sector becomes relatively risky to some investors and open to variable treatments, which is always dangerous, as some players may end up losing their investments," he said.

He said the proposed legislation could improve transparency, protect people buying or leasing properties and attract additional domestic and foreign investment.

However, he cautioned that the law should address existing challenges while anticipating future developments without introducing excessive bureaucracy.

Mr Mkude said important areas requiring attention included property rights, predictable and clear approval procedures, manageable transaction costs and access to financing, as well as investors' ability to realise returns from their investments.

He warned that creating another layer of administration in an already bureaucratic environment could increase the cost of doing business and property development.

"The main risk is that this is another layer of bureaucracy in an already bureaucracy-heavy country. Most often, people in charge of administration use these instruments to control rather than facilitate businesses and investment, making themselves very powerful as they determine who gets approved and who is denied without anyone to check on them," he said.

He said excessive administrative powers could discourage investment, restrict competition and favour financially stronger players or those with connections, leaving smaller developers struggling to enter the market.

Mr Mkude argued that the proposed law should therefore strike a balance between effective regulation and an investment-friendly environment.