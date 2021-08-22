A graduate’s inspiring self-employment story

By Doreen Parkshard More by this Author

In the world of beauty today, more and more people are turning to the old, natural and science-backed ways to enhance their looks.

The trend has led to increased use of castor oil for hair and skin care. The oil is believed to have the ability to treat damaged hair, give a glow to dull skin, and stave off aging - hence making it one of the most sought-after oils.

The product is a vegetable oil pressed from castor seeds - and is used for cosmetic and medicinal purposes. In Tanzania, Dodoma Region is the main producer of castor oil seeds, while Brazil, India and Argentina are the main producers in the world.

A user of castor oil herself, Amelia Mbalazi, 22 - a graduate of the Institute of Accountancy Arusha - saw the opportunity in the castor oil craze and decided to invest in the business.

Amelia started using the oil in 2019 to treat hair breakage and dandruff. She got the oil from her sister who promised her that it would solve her problem.

“My sister gave me a small bottle of castor oil that she claimed would solve my damaged hair problem. I at first doubted her; but once I tried it, I never wanted to stop. The results were clear three months after the first application. However, at the time, it was quite difficult to get the oil,” Amelia says.

A business opportunity

She says a month after she started using castor oil, her friends noticed the change. They asked her what product she was using for her hair as it looked healthier. The positive remarks people made on her hair made Amelia see the opportunity in the product, which was not easily available in the area.

She did a lot of research on how to get the oil and started the business. Her friends were her first customers. She later realised that some traders were tampering with the oil but claiming it was pure castor oil.

The recently-graduated entrepreneur saw this as a threat to her business and felt obliged to find a solution. She did not want to lose her customers. After cracking her head for some time, she came up with the idea to start producing the oil herself. She learnt how to produce castor oil through YouTube tutorials, online readings and consultations from local producers.

This is how ‘Ammy Castor Oil’ was created - and Amelia says the product’s quality has earned her the trust and confidence from her customers who have been increasing by the day. Given the high demand for her oil, Amelia is currently in the process of acquiring certification from the Tanzania Bureau of Standards.

“Some traders mix castor oil with other oils, thus making it ineffective at times. That is why I decided to start producing my own oil. I don’t add any chemicals that could make it lose its natural value. This is why I get new customers everyday who use Ammy Castor Oil for the best and effective results” she says. “To me, quality and customer satisfaction matters a lot. I am not after profit but customer satisfaction... And, we all know what that means,” Amelia notes.

With a team of three employees, Amelia produces castor oil for both beauty and health-care use. She currently works from home - she is yet to open a shop - and makes deliveries almost everywhere.





Entering the jobs market

When Amelia finished her formal studies last month, she decided to give the business her full attention. Armed with a degree in Economics and Finance - plus two years of entrepreneurship experience - she was confident that all would be alright. She chose self-employment because she knew it would not be easy getting a salaried job in the already saturated jobs market.

Started with a Sh80,000 as capital, Amelia already sees a bright future ahead - with more and more people turning to castor oil use, given its perceptible benefits. She receives 150 orders a week on average, whereby customers’ needs vary. She sells the smallest bottle of 120ml for Sh4,500, a 200ml bottle for Sh8,000 and a 250ml for Sh10,000. A five-litre container is sold for Sh50,000. Her largest packaging - a 20-litre container - sells for Sh200,000.

This most sought-after plant oil helps in repairing and preventing hair damage, treating dandruff and other scalp issues. It is a moisturiser for both hair and skin and contains anti-aging properties. Castor oil also nourishes cracked, dry and damaged skin, fights fungus, boosts hair growth and is also good for healthy fingernails through.

“Its benefits are endless. The oil can also be used internally to treat constipation and other ailments,” she adds.

She is glad she does not depend on her parents, and lives in Dar es Salaam for her daily upkeep.

Amelia is also able to pay for house rent, thanks to her castor oil business. Although she runs the business as a way of making a living, Amelia says she also has women’s interest at heart. She aims to help women grow healthy hair instead of turning to low cuts as many do. This is why she has packages that she is sure any woman who cares for her hair can afford.

Amelia has customers in Mwanza, Dodoma, Arusha Morogoro and Dar es Salaam. She has agents in these regions who buy at whole sale price to re-sale. She also supplies to individual customers who reach her through her social media platforms. Most of her customers happen to be women who use castor oil as a natural remedy for hair and skin as well as for massage.





Social media advantage

Amelia says social media has helped take her business to the next level. She gets new customers almost everyday through Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp. She has 4.5 thousand friends on Facebook, 9 thousand Instagram followers - and gets more than 500 viewers on her WhatsApp status every time she posts her products.

Amelia says castor oil is easily accessible today. But, quality is what is at stake as many sellers add a lot of extra ingredients like coconut oil that lowers the natural standard of the oil.

“The oil is now easy to access compared to previously - from 2018 back. That time, it was difficult to access it as it had to be imported. Today, investments in the business have increased, hence its ready availability,” she says.

Commenting on competition in the market, Amelia says “it is stiff.” She has been getting along by charging affordable prices, thus making her products more appealing to customers. “This has boosted my sales as people buy depending on their pockets,” she says.

Hellen Paul, a regular user of Ammy Castor Oil, confesses that the oil has done wonders to her hair. She started using it in early February this year, and is now proud of her thick, long, healthy hair. The oil has also treated her itchy scalp and dandruff.

Amelia is proud of her progress and is happy she took the risk to invest in the business. She is proud to have been confident enough to go beyond being a castor oil customer to an actual producer. Her Economics and Finance degree comes in handy when it comes to managing her investment. She looks forward to expanding the business by getting more agents all over the country. She sees her business crossing borders in the near future - and generating more jobs for fellow youth.

Aneth Anthony is also a user of Ammy Castor Oil - and is now an agent for the product.

"Amelia happens to be my friend, and I have been an agent for her products since May this year. I decided to be an agent after I was impressed by Ammy Castor Oil's quality and benefits. Its price is affordable and I make some money as its agent," Aneth says.




