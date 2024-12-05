A wedded couple attempting to appreciate a wonky world

Living in a VUCA world means navigating a constantly changing environment characterised by volatility, uncertainty, complexity, and ambiguity—acronymed VUCA; essentially, a world where situations shift rapidly, outcomes are hard to predict, issues involve many interconnected factors, and information can be unclear, requiring adaptability and quick-moving decision-making in order to succeed.

VUCA describes the dynamic and often unpredictable challenges that companies and managers face today. Similarly, spouses today navigate the same situations:

Volatile world: This means in the world change is inevitable. In this world, there are frequent and unpredictable changes in market conditions, family situations, and trends. In marriage, change is a constant characteristic. Changes in age, economy, areas we live in, body size, weight, churches, and family size are to be expected.

As much as one season will always be followed by another, so in marriage, change of seasons must be anticipated, and we must prepare on how to react, positioning ourselves accordingly. Prepare for adjustment season as well as childbearing, child rearing, midlife success, midlife crisis, child releasing, and the empty nest season. Some of these changes will come swiftly.

Uncertain world: This is another characteristic of our wonky world. Lack of clear information or knowledge about future events can make planning a difficult exercise. As married couples, we must understand we will have to learn how to navigate the complexities of marriage while facing a significant degree of external instabilities, such as economic hardships, political unrest, social change, or major life transitions. All these can cause stress and strain on our relationships if not well handled.

The good news is that, in times of uncertainty, we can find comfort and support in our partner. This strengthens our bond, making it ready to overcome the turmoils of this life, therefore successfully navigating its difficulties together. Therefore, we should embrace flexibility and adaptability, being ready to adjust plans and strategies swiftly.

A complex world: The trouble with modern marriages is that they have become very complicated. More couples today are ready to fight it out with their spouse than do all it takes to make their marriage work. No wonder our modern marriages are complicated and divorce is becoming more and more common.

Ambiguous world: It’s been said that in this postmodern world, the only constant thing is change. Change in itself is not an easy thing. But, with the speed at which situations can evolve now, thanks to digital innovations, coupled with the size and global reach of organisations, the complexity of these changes can lead to ambiguity.

So as couples, we must be ready for multiple interpretations of information or events; parenting is complex, just as leading is now more complex than ever.

In conclusion, as couples, let's develop critical thinking skills, analyse information carefully, and consider multiple perspectives to understand complex situations.