Breaking the chains of stigma: Anel's struggle as a teen mother

In a trembling voice, her words laced with the weight of deep sorrow and a looming urge to stop her tears, 19-year-old Anel Simateketa murmurs, “I regret becoming a mother for the second time.”

Her expression betrays the painful truth she has been carrying.

"He promised to marry me. I gave him my heart and believed him. I thought I was finally going to be at peace, free from the stigma of being a teen mother and unmarried."

For the last six years, Anel has been living under the shadow of societal judgement.

In her small village of Mpui, located in Tanzania’s Sumbawanga district, her life has been punctuated by name-calling and finger-pointing.

"I thought I was finally going to skip the name-calling—‘Msimbe’—a word that marks unmarried or single mothers in my village," she explains.

But her hopes were dashed again when the man who fathered her second child left her, disappearing without a trace, just as the father of her first child had done years before.

Her story mirrors the struggles of many young women in the Rukwa region, where teen pregnancy is an ever-growing problem.

Available statistics from the Tanzania Demographic and Health Survey (2022) reveal that 30 percent of teenage girls in Rukwa experience pregnancy, compared to 16 percent in urban areas.

Such alarming numbers highlight the ongoing challenge of early motherhood, where the responsibilities of raising a child collide with societal stigma and poverty.

Anel first became pregnant at the tender age of 13, cutting short her dreams of becoming a soldier.

"I wanted to be someone, to wear the military uniform and serve my country," she says wistfully.

But that dream vanished when she found herself unexpectedly carrying a child.

The news devastated her family, especially her mother, who bore the brunt of the blame from the community.

"They said it was her fault. They said she hadn’t taught me good manners."

But the reality, Anel explains, was more complicated.

"My mother never knew that I had started menstruating at 12. I didn’t tell her. I was too embarrassed. My friends and I talked about it, and they showed me how to use a piece of soft cloth during my period."

The lack of open conversations about reproductive health is a common issue in many Tanzanian communities, where cultural taboos prevent young girls from seeking the guidance they need.

Anel’s experience of teen pregnancy—and the isolation that followed—is far from unique in this region.

Life as a young mother in Rukwa is fraught with challenges, not only financial but social.

The stigma attached to being a teen mother in her village is suffocating.

"Being called ‘Msimbe’ is like being branded as a dustbin," Anel explains bitterly.

"People think they can dump their trash on you just because you’re unmarried and have children at a young age. They think you are disposable."

The harsh words and relentless judgement from her neighbours and peers have left Anel feeling trapped.

"Life on the streets is not easy. Men think they can sleep with you whenever they want because they assume you got pregnant through prostitution."

Her voice grows softer as she continues, "I hate this thinking. It kills the passion to rebuild your life after becoming a teen mother. It was this same desperation that led me to believe the lies of another man who left me with a second child, unmarried again."

Stigma, unfortunately, is one of the most overlooked consequences of teen pregnancy.

While much has been said about the physical and economic challenges of early motherhood, the emotional and psychological scars run deeper than many realise.

A recent survey conducted by The Citizen in the Rukwa region highlighted the urgent need to combat societal stigma if teen mothers are to have any chance of rebuilding their lives.

Psychologist Bonaventura Balige, who specialises in mental health support for young mothers, notes that stigma can have devastating effects if not addressed early.

"Name-calling or being looked down on leads to a deep sense of shame," he explains.

"Victims often lose hope and feel that they have no future. Many isolate themselves, which can result in poor mental health, and some even make harmful decisions like self-harm or violence."

Balige stresses the importance of societal support for teen mothers, urging communities to stop pointing fingers and using abusive language.

"These young women already face enormous challenges. By stigmatising them, we are only pushing them further into despair. What they need is encouragement and support to reclaim their futures."

He added that it is important for the girls to be given an opportunity to talk to experts and be able to explain what bothers them most with the aim of getting the right support from the experts.

This will help them identify their challenges in depth and know how to go about it.

Some efforts are being made to address the challenges faced by young mothers in Rukwa.

One of these is the work being done by a non-governmental organisation (NGO) called Forward Motion (FOMO).

For the past six years, FOMO has run a Teen Mothers Camp in Sumbawanga with a mission to improve access to health information and reduce sexual and reproductive risks for vulnerable groups, including young mothers.

Anel is one of the 45 girls currently benefiting from FOMO’s support.

Through their programs, she has received not only healthcare but also education on reproductive health and skills training.

"FOMO has been a lifeline for me," she says.

"They have helped me find a sense of purpose again."

But while organisations like FOMO offer hope, the battle against stigma remains an uphill one.

In a society where being unmarried and a mother is still viewed as a failure, many young women find themselves struggling to navigate the complexities of early motherhood while also facing prejudice.

As Anel’s story shows, the consequences of teen pregnancy extend far beyond the birth of a child.

They stretch into the heart of a young woman’s dreams, her sense of self-worth, and her hope for the future.

For Anel, her two children are both a blessing and a constant reminder of the harsh reality she must live with each day.

In the next article we explore how FOMO’s efforts are empowering teen mothers in Rukwa and helping them overcome the stigma that so often follows them, offering these young women a second chance at life.

