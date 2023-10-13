Elderly women's experiences are effective tools to end GBV

Gender-based violence (GBV) is a pervasive and deeply entrenched issue prevalent in societies worldwide.

Elderly women face a specific set of challenges, often being marginalised, and even lacking voices in the fight against GBV due to their advanced ages.

Undoubtedly, their participation is vital in addressing GBV, as they can offer critical insight into how this issue affects women across various stages of life.

Their stories can bridge the gaps existing between different generations, therefore fostering empathy, understanding, and collaboration in the bid to eradicate GBV.

Elizabeth Mwikwabe, 63, a resident of Tandale in Dar es Salaam, endured more than 30 years of physical abuse by her husband but never dared to report it to the police or authorities for her husband to be held accountable.

“I used to perceive it as a normal challenge, as I used to see my father beat up my mother growing up. We had come to view it as the norm,” she says.

Her granddaughter gave her a lesson on the ongoing fight against GBV, especially when levelled against women, and that’s when she realised that she had undergone a lot of domestic violence in the past.

“Although I had been made aware of the existence of the fight, I dismissed it as one meant for the younger generations and not us elderly women. I guess even many other elderly women perceive these fights do not connect with them, while in the real sense, all of us can participate more in ending GBV irrespective of our age differences,” she says.

Ashura Said, 59, a resident of Tabata in Dar es Salaam, has been a victim of sexual and physical violence for many years.

"I never reported such a violation to the police or any other parties, fearing it would only attract more wrath from my husband. That was before I understood that by not talking to the authorities, I was indeed aggravating the problem,” she shares.

She recommends elderly women be educated on the importance of participating in this fight; otherwise, the fight cannot be easily won.

“I think most of us, elderly women, trivialise and, in effect, normalise GBV because we lack the requisite knowledge on the same and the resultant need to join forces with like-minded women in the fight against the vice,” she adds.

Evetha John, a police inspector at the Ubungo District’s gender desk, says the number of elderly women who report gender-based violence acts is still low because many think it is a bad idea to report such cases.

“Even those who report to us wait until it’s too hot for them to handle. Most lack the general knowledge on how to broach the taboo subject of GBV, especially if it has to do with people close to them, such as husbands.” She assures GBV victims that their secrets will be safe with the police, who will in turn give legal and physical help whenever needed.

“GBV victims should feel free to speak up. We are here for them to ensure justice is done and appropriate actions taken,” she says.

Tanzania Media Women's Association’s chief executive director, Rose Reuben, says that over time, there has been an improved perception in society on matters relating to gender equality and equity.

“By partnering with elderly women in the fight against GBV, we honour their experiences and recognise their invaluable contributions to how they have fought their own battles against discrimination, inequality, and GBV throughout their lives. Their personal experiences can shed light on the progress made and the challenges that persist, serving as an inspiration for future generations,” she notes.

The involvement of the elderly provides an opportunity for younger generations to learn from the wisdom and experiences of their predecessors, instilling respect and empathy towards the victims.

Legal and Human Rights Centre’s executive director, Dr Anna Henga, says that through collaborative efforts, we can bridge the divide between different age groups, ensuring a more comprehensive approach to combating GBV and working towards sustainable gender equality.

“Elderly women have a wealth of knowledge and a unique perspective that can contribute significantly to policymaking processes.” According to her, the involvement of the elderly ensures that policies aimed at addressing GBV and achieving gender equality are comprehensive, effective, and inclusive of all women.

“By actively engaging elderly women in the discussions, we will enhance the chances of implementing policies that consider their specific needs and challenges,” she says.

Alfani Mduge, a sociologist, says including elderly women in the fight against GBV challenges ageist stereotypes that portray them as weak, passive, or irrelevant.

“Engagement enables us to challenge societal norms and dismantle age-related discrimination and stereotyping,” notes Mduge.

He says that it is recognising and valuing the urgency and resilience of elderly women that empowers them to strengthen the collective fight against GBV and gender inequality.

Elderly women have lived through different eras and have experienced firsthand the struggles and challenges faced by women throughout history.

“Their accumulated knowledge and wisdom can provide valuable insights and guidance in addressing GBV and achieving gender equality,” he says.

Another sociologist, Linah Kabula, says that elderly women have unique perspectives that can contribute to better understanding and prevention of GBV.

“Their experiences can shed light on the root causes, cultural norms, and societal attitudes that perpetuate violence against women.”

Including them in the fight ensures that all relevant perspectives are considered in developing effective strategies and interventions.

“They can share their personal stories of resilience, strength, and overcoming adversities, inspiring and empowering younger women to assert their rights and actively participate in efforts towards gender equality,” she notes.

Zabibu Idrissa, another sociologist, says that including elderly women fosters inter-generational dialogue, promoting mutual understanding and learning between different age groups.

“Such dialogue allows for the exchange of ideas, perspectives, and experiences, leading to the development of more inclusive and comprehensive approaches to addressing GBV and advancing gender equality,” she says.

She further adds that elderly women can effectively advocate for change and raise awareness about GBV and gender inequality within their communities.