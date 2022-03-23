For Saida, freedom in making decisions matters for women

By Ramadhani Ismail More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. When it comes to empowering women in positions of leadership, freedom is critical for decision-making.

Society is supposed to give women the freedom to define themselves and demonstrate their strength and power to make decisions that will propel them to the pinnacle of their dreams.

If women are given the same opportunity as men to think, question and find solutions, then the organisation will be at a different level of working because there will be different views and perceptions that will be useful to the organisation.

Saida Manane, Early Years coordinator and currently head teacher at Geita Gold International School - Geita Gold Mining Limited, explains in the second season of Mwananchi Communications Limited’s Rising Woman Initiative that it is important to give people autonomy so that they can function independently.

She has extensive experience working with children of ages ranging from three to 11 and is a well-organised thinker with a diverse set of skills both inside and outside the classroom. From school administration, which requires her leadership, planning, and budgeting skills, to teaching, resourcing, mentoring, assessing, evaluating, and supporting students, she has done it all.

Saida’s philosophy teaching is based on delivering high professional standards to ensure that children receive the best possible education, in a carefully enriched and enabling environment, which will encourage children to learn at their own pace and explore their full potential.

Saida uses her positive attitude to encourage others to work hard, continuously supports the professional development of other members and is always willing to help others flourish professionally.

When asked about her personal story and how she got to where she is today, Saida explains that she has been guided by different people in her past and present to reach the point she is at today.

“When I look back at my childhood, I was never what you would call a studious type. Initially, school was difficult for me because I struggled with various aspects of schooling, and as a result, I dreaded the mornings before school. But there was one teacher who really helped me turn things around; she just knew how to unlock my potential and ignite a fire in me to learn. I have to thank that one teacher who spent the extra time with me; it was because of them that I decided to become a teacher.”

Saida’s life-changing encounter with that teacher had a lasting impact on her and defined her career path. People who have always been present in her life have helped shape her personal story and get her to where she is today, as acting head teacher of Geita Gold International School.

According to Saida, she sees herself as a teacher and a facilitator of learning because that is the basis for everything she does. In everything she does, she has to consider the impact on the children and colleagues.

“I believe that all teachers have the superpower of juggling, we juggle different roles,” she explains.

Besides ‘juggling’, planning is one of the most important superpowers for teachers, meticulous planning is key to everything she does. She always ensures learners are educated in a positive manner so that they feel welcome and safe in their learning environment.

Saida explains the technique she uses in her daily life to be a leader, saying that being a leader is all about knowing as much as possible about the different personalities on your team. One ought to constantly learn, whether it is through reading, listening to audiobooks or podcasts. And as a leader, you must be an active listener who is able to give and receive feedback, both positive and negative.

“I believe in giving people freedom. If I believe in their abilities, then I should also give them the opportunity to do their work independently. I know that we all have goals, and we have to achieve them. Goals cannot be achieved if there is no freedom for people to think, express themselves and define problems,” she explained.

With regard to teachers, she emphasises that, as with any other profession, they should always strive to advance professionally. As school policies, technologies and curriculum standards change, teachers need to keep up with trends and best practices in the field.

“Professional development transforms good teachers into great teachers; teachers must participate in professional development courses to remain competitive in the international educational arena. Once we have those teachers, we need to provide the resources that make learning meaningful, practical, and fun for the children because children learn better when they are in a fun environment,” says Saida. She is the beneficiary of the Female Future Tanzania (FFT) programme run by the Association of Tanzania Employers (ATE). President Samia Suluhu Hassan launched the programme in 2016 to prepare women for leadership positions. Participants in the programme are given the opportunity to develop their skills, knowledge and capacity for high-level leadership positions, such as board memberships in a variety of organisations. Saida was able to expand her network of contacts and make some connections through the FFT programme with a number of phenomenal, inspiring and very supportive people who have positively influenced her and affected the way she sees herself and career prospects.

According to Saida, her leadership style tends to be transformational and participatory, where by she means having a vision to guide the team and the aptitude to collaborate. “Each one of us must be involved in everything, we are supposed to work as a team, for example in planning and decision-making for different activities. So, in order to be successful, I believe in involving everyone in various activities,” she says.

When asked about mentors and coaches, she replies that she has received mentoring and coaching from various people she has worked with along the way. One area that she feels she benefited greatly from being coached is in the area of emotional intelligence.

“Early in my career, I tended to react negatively in certain situations, but through the coaching and guidance I have received, I now take a more level-headed and calm approach, whether diplomatic or otherwise, with a 360° view of how my next action may affect not only the resolution of the situation, but also the impact, whether on another team member or another department. Sometimes I had to step aside and be patient for an autonomous outcome,” explains Saida.

Apart from having mentors, women also need sponsors, people that can actually speak in your absence, because through them you will be able to have the support of people that will hold you accountable to reach your goals.

Managers and leaders in different companies need to listen to women, get to know what women want and let them make their own decisions. Saida explains how she believes in the balancing act between promoting girls and ensuring that no boy is left behind, and that the promotion of women must always include men. “In school, we must teach children about various stereotypes, for instance, the incorrect belief that boys can run faster than girls. In this stereotype, two important facts should be considered: first, that there are more similarities than differences between the sexes, and second, that our brains are malleable and changeable, especially in the early years. As a result, there should be no learning gap. Girls’ advancement can be successful if boys are included and are taught to respect each other irrespective of gender” says Saida.

According to her, there are a number of issues that hinder women from reaching the top and being leaders in organisations.

“Glass ceilings are the invisible barriers; these could be biases or perceptions. Men might believe that women can’t perform certain duties, all this is owed to cultural viewpoints that are embedded from a young age to make people think that a specific job is specifically for males,” she narrates.

To improve the situation and give women chances to be at the top, Saida says; “We need to give them support and respect as we do to the males, we need to offer training to more females, we need to have sponsors and inclusive leaders that support gender equality.”

Saida explained that having women in positions of leadership brings a variety of perspectives, backgrounds, and experiences that can be critical to an organisation’s success

“I am of the opinion that women, by virtue of the fact that women come into contact with family finances at a young age, have a natural affinity for budgeting. Another natural quality is women’s ability to bring a team together,” she says.