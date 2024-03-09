From doubts to dedication: The Journey of Dr Zahra Khan, cardiologist extraordinaire

Dar es Salaam. In life, unexpected experiences often shape our destinies. Dr Zahra Khan, a full-time cardiologist at the Aga Khan Hospital in Dar es Salaam, embodies this truth.

Her journey from uncertainty to a fulfilling career dedicated to alleviating the suffering of others serves as an inspiring narrative of determination and resilience.

During her primary school years, doubts clouded Dr Zahra's confidence. However, witnessing her family members battle diseases like diabetes, hypertension, and leukaemia ignited a profound determination within her.

“During primary school, I wasn’t sure if I could, but as time elapsed, seeing people around me with chronic diseases made me promise myself that I would be a doctor who wouldn’t let anyone else suffer like them,” she recalls.

With a Master of Medicine in Internal Medicine and a Master's degree in Cardiology, Dr Zahra boasts over four years of experience in cardiology.

She's a distinguished member of prestigious medical societies such as the Pan-African Society of Cardiology, the European Society of Cardiology, the American College of Cardiology, the Medical Association of Tanzania, and the Association of Physicians of Tanzania.

She attended Upanga Primary School in the city, after which she joined Al Muntazir Islamic Seminary Secondary School for her secondary education and later Aga Khan Mzizima Secondary School for her advanced level studies.

She enrolled for a Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery at the International Medical and Technological University (IMTU) in Dar es Salaam and later joined the Muhimbili University of Health and Allied Sciences (MUHAS) for a Master of Medicine in Cardiology.

Dr Zahra's academic journey wasn’t smooth sailing. It was full of hurdles that she however, managed to overcome to become who she is today.

Despite facing numerous challenges during her studies, Dr Zahra persevered, fuelled by unwavering support from her family.

"There were twists and turns, ups and downs, but with the support of my parents and in-laws, I pushed through," she shares.

“I chose cardiology because it’s an interesting field with advances in technologies that make tangible differences in patients' lives. It’s a field that allows me to build long-term clinical relationships with patients while developing new skills,” Dr Zahra says.

Although she was all alone during her study for a Master of Medicine in cardiology as few were selected but none turned up, Dr Zahra made it all by herself!

“You can imagine the experience of being one and alone, with all mentors surrounding you, especially during clinical rotations and exams, bombarding you with questions, evidence-based trials, and guideline-directed management.”

Dr Zahra says, although there were times she got disappointments and incorrect answers, “Alhamdulillah, I never lost hope and made it! But all thanks to them, as they too motivated me in my studies,” she narrates.

Commenting on what she thinks keeps women from climbing the corporate ladder, Dr Zahra shares that it’s challenging but not impossible.

“Many of our paths to success were littered with obstacles created by unconscious gender, cultural norms, and educational level bias! It doesn’t matter if you had your education or how people treat you; all that matters is how you struggle and what your goal is,” shares Dr Zahra.

Her aspirations extend beyond her current accomplishments. She envisions a career as an interventional cardiologist, a world tour, and a pilgrimage to Mecca and Medina.

"Who doesn't enjoy taking a global tour? Everyone wants to have a fresh perspective with family and friends, and enjoy a change of scenery and weather outside of their regular work routine. My dream is to make the pilgrimage to Mecca and Medina before I die, Insha'Allah.”

The cardiologist admires and supports the innovative and field-changing advances in technology, especially here in Tanzania.

“The clinical and research opportunities in this space will continue to grow in the future, and I believe that in the future, Tanzanians will not need to go to study interventional cardiology outside the country,” she explains.

Sharing her secret to success, Dr Zahra advocates self-motivation and resilience. She advises against being swayed by critics and stresses the importance of staying on the right path.

“There are people who are always there to criticise you; don’t turn back; keep moving as long as you know you’re on the right path,” she advises.

Balancing her thriving career with motherhood and spousal duties, Dr Zahra exemplifies dedication and commitment.

"I try my best to keep work and family issues apart. Except in cases where I'm on call or there's an emergency, I normally try to get home on time, serve my family, and go to bed on time. I'm trying to be a good mother, wife and doctor, since, as a doctor, I can't counsel my patients if I don't adhere to my schedule.

Her proudest moments stem from the tangible impact she makes on her patients' lives. "Being a cardiologist has its challenges, but it's always worth it to see happy and healthy patients," she shares.

For women aspiring to leadership roles, Dr Zahra identifies creativity, courage, confidence, commitment, communication skills, and competence as essential attributes. She believes in setting self-sufficient goals to excel as a leader.

Offering advice to aspiring cardiologists, she emphasises the importance of dedication and proving oneself when opportunities arise.