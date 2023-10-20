How women are breaking barriers in the transportation sector

Breaking through the stubborn glass ceilings of male-dominated industries, some women have turned adversities into opportunities, proving that brilliance knows no gender.

In the face of countless societal challenges, women have fought tooth and nail to carve their place in traditionally male-dominated fields.

Often overshadowed and underestimated, these exceptional women have displayed unwavering strength, passion, and determination as they navigate uncharted territories.

Leila Makame, a long distance truck driver who resides in Tabora, says it was not easy getting the job. She describes her family as the first barrier in her journey to pursuing her dream job.

No one supported her because they believed it was not safe for her to be a long distance driver.

“My father discouraged me, saying I would not be able to do that and so I should forget it. My brothers supported him and advised me to join a teachers' college instead,” says the 37-year-old single mother of one.

She remained undeterred by their words, which rather fuelled her determination to pursue her dream, even when her father refused to support her financially.

During this period, Leila managed her own businesses, making and selling shampoo and cakes, which enabled her to cover her educational costs.

When she completed her course, a truck driver offered her a job as his assistant (turnboy). He told her she could not drive the truck because she was a woman.

“I never gave up. Although I knew it was going to take a long time, I believed that one day I would be trusted and handed a vehicle to drive,” she shares.

A call from a colleague one day changed her life. Someone who was looking for a driver had agreed to hire her. “When I hung up, the new boss called me and asked me to go sign a contract. That’s how my journey as a truck driver officially began,” Leila recalls. It took her family a while to believe she had gotten a job as a truck driver.

Leila says because she had prior experience as a turnboy, her transition to a truck driver was simple.

Now it was her turn to delegate tasks to the turnboy.

Unlike Leila, Fatuma Said, a boda boda rider, ventured into the business after things got hard in her food business. After failing her secondary leaving exams, the 29-year-old mother of two engaged in food vending for six years.

“The business wasn’t good, and after discussing with a male friend what could be the best alternative job for me, he offered to teach me how to ride a boda boda,” says the mother of two.

Fatuma thought it was a joke until her friend insisted on teaching her the following day.

She would train when there were no customers at her food stall and pay him Sh2000 daily.

“When I got my licence a month later, my tutor gave me his motorcycle and got himself another one from another boss. Many were surprised that I had chosen the job. For me, what mattered was the fact that it enabled me to get bread for my family,” she says.

Fatuma had to hire someone to run her food business while she worked as a boda boda rider. This helped raise her income, making it easier for her to provide for her family.

“When I was pregnant with my second child, I took a year’s break but contracted someone else to do the job on my behalf so I could continue earning an income through it.” Fatuma says her boyfriend is supportive and that he values and respects her job.

Glory Ludovick, an electrical technician-turned-bajaj driver, says a female driver inspired her to venture into the business. She used to ask her questions about the job, and that’s when she developed an interest.

“I didn’t like my electrician job. I was doing it because of my father, who was an electrician. I found the Bajaj job interesting and decided to learn and start doing it officially.”

People wondered why she had chosen to do the job, but the 41-year-old mother of four says these same people are her major customers today. They prefer her over male drivers because she drives carefully.

"I met my husband while I was doing this job. My children also like my job because it is through it that they get their basic needs met. The say I am a role model in society because I am proof that there is no gender-specific job,” shares Glory.

A psychologist at Mental Health Kwanza in Mwanza Region, Richard Mgunda, says it is essential to challenge and dismantle societal stereotypes and gender norms that restrict individuals from pursuing their passions and talents.

“When women succeed in jobs historically labelled as male jobs, it is a testament to their resilience, determination, and ability to overcome barriers,” he says.

These women not only break down preconceived notions about gender roles but also serve as role models for future generations, inspiring other women to pursue their dreams, regardless of societal expectations.

“Their success shows that gender does not determine one’s ability or suitability for a job. These women’s accomplishments should be acknowledged and celebrated, as they contribute to the progress and empowerment of women in the workforce.”

The psychologist says women who have succeeded in male-dominated fields often face unique challenges, such as bias, discrimination, and double standards compared to their male counterparts.

A lecturer at St Augustine University of Tanzania, Saada Athumani, says women breaking barriers by succeeding in male-labelled jobs represent a significant shift in societal perceptions and gender roles.

“Women’s success in such jobs not only empowers them individually but also sends a powerful message about gender equality and challenges societal stereotypes,’ she says.

The sociologist says this demonstrates that women are equally capable as men in these fields, debunking the misconception that certain jobs are inherently suitable only for one gender.

She says it is essential to acknowledge that despite progress, significant obstacles and barriers persist. “Women who break into male-labelled jobs often face discrimination, biases, and stereotypes that can impede their advancement and restrict their opportunities for career growth,” she says.

According to her, the existence of gender pay gaps, limited promotion prospects, and a lack of support networks further compound these challenges.

She says the nature of work itself can be designed in ways that reinforce gender inequities, such as inflexible schedules, limited family leave policies, and a lack of work-life balance.

“These factors can dissuade women from pursuing or remaining in male-labelled jobs, perpetuating gender segregation,” she says.

To achieve true gender equality, Saada says it is crucial to address not only individual success stories but also the systemic barriers that hinder women’s progress.