Meet the women inspiring others to achieve greatness

Dar es Salaam. As the world celebrates International Women's Day today, we would like to take a moment to recognise some of the women in Tanzania who dared to dream of greatness.

Topping our list is none other than President Samia Suluhu Hassan. President Samia is viewed as a role model, inspiring other women to fight for their right to participate in high-level decision-making bodies.

President Samia, who assumed the highest leadership position in the country on March 19, 2021, succeeding the late President John Magufuli, is a shining example of many women within and outside the country who have demonstrated a high level of diligence.

Samia is the first woman in the country to hold the positions of Vice President and later President. This is a feat that will be forever remembered by generations to come.

Even before ascending to the top role, Samia was praised for her leadership during the 2014 Special Constitutional Assembly as Vice Chairperson under the Chairmanship of Samuel Sitta.

Other positions she has held in the government include Minister in the Office of the Vice President responsible for Union Matters from 2010–2015 and Minister of Tourism, Trade, and Investment in the Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar from 2005–2010.

Samia's influence was instantaneous. Upon assuming the top office, she embarked on a reform process that gave women a chance to occupy top roles within the government. Today, two of the three pillars of government are led by women.

On the African continent, President Samia joins the list of female leaders such as President Sahle-Work Zewde of Ethiopia, Ameeneh Gurib-Fakim, who served as President of Mauritius from 2015 to 2018, and Joyce Banda, President of Malawi from 2012 to 2014.

The catalyst for achieving gender equality in leadership positions began with the Beijing Declaration in China in 1995, which opened a new era in the pursuit of gender equality, leading to amendments to laws in many countries around the world.

Other key figures

Apart from President Samia, there are other women in Tanzania who currently hold or have held high positions and serve as role models for women in leadership, and wherever you mention a role model for women, you cannot fail to mention them.

Gertrude Mongella

You cannot discuss the achievements of the women's empowerment movement in Tanzania without mentioning Mama Gertrude Mongella, the First President of the Pan-African Parliament.

From 1993–95, Mongella served as the Secretary-General of the United Nations Fourth World Conference on Women and attended its fourth conference held in Beijing, China, in 1995.

Mongella led her fellow Tanzanian women at this important conference that discussed fundamental issues, including combating gender-based violence.

Today, she still stands as a beacon of hope and inspiration for many women aspiring to become successful leaders.

Dr Tulia Ackson

She is the Speaker of the Parliament of the United Republic of Tanzania, who assumed the role in 2022 and became the President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) in the election held on October 27, 2023, in Luanda, Angola.

Dr. Tulia defeated her opponents, Adji Diarra Mergane Kanouté from Senegal, Catherine Gotani Hara from Malawi, and Marwa Abdibashir Hagi from Somalia, all making history as women parliamentarians from Africa to vie for the top seat.

Dr Tulia is the third woman to hold this position after Najma Heptulla of India (1999–2002) and Gabriela Cuevas of Mexico (2017–2020). She also becomes the first woman from Africa to hold this position.

However, before holding this top role, Dr. Tulia's star rose when she was the Deputy Attorney General of Tanzania, a role she left and ran for the position of Deputy Speaker of the country's Parliament and won by receiving 71.2 percent of all votes.

She became the Speaker of the National Assembly when she succeeded Job Ndugai, who resigned on January 6, 2022.

Creating inspiration

Mama Mongella, speaking to Mwananchi newspaper yesterday about today's International Women's Day, said, "I have always believed that it is possible for a woman to hold any position, which is why I made all the fuss in the world to show that we can."

She said there are many examples of women doing well. "I have never doubted it since I was born; I saw how my mother struggled."

However, Mama Mongella says that women at the grassroots level "are stronger; they know their responsibilities, they know how to manage their families, and they can do business."

"Those at the grassroots are stronger than even those at the top. Among the women I admire are those at the grassroots; we at the top benefit from them; they are in the fields and in the sun; you can't mess with that woman," said Mama Mongella.

Suzan Kaganda

Another example of a successful woman is Police Commissioner Suzan Kaganda, who is currently the Commissioner of Human Resources and Administration of Tanzania's Police Force.

Her position is among the highest positions ever held by a woman in the Police Force, and she was appointed on October 24, 2022, by President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

Dr Anna Makakala

In addition to Kaganda, another good example of a woman who defied all odds to hold a top position in public service is Dr Anna Makakala, who is the Commissioner of Immigration in Tanzania.

Dr Makakala has served in this position for about eight years since her appointment on February 10, 2017, by the late President John Magufuli.

Ruth Zaipuna

The Chief Executive Officer of NMB Bank, Ruth Zaipuna, represents women in the financial sector. She stands among a few women leading top financial institutions in Tanzania. The fact that she has led NMB to record profits over the years is testament to her ability in the top position.

Ruth was appointed to lead the bank on August 18, 2020, when the bank's board of directors was under Dr Edwin Mhede. Today, NMB is recognised as the most profitable bank in Tanzania. This positive performance has happened under her leadership.

Recognising the important role women can play in leadership if given the chance, Zaipuna has been relentless in helping various initiatives that aim to empower women. For example, in 2023, under her leadership, NMB supported the Rising Woman Initiative when Mwananchi Communications Limited (MCL), through its digital innovation division, HabariHub, launched an online platform for the initiative known as Rising Woman Online.

Dorothy Semu

From working in the Ministry of Health to becoming the leader of the political party ACT-Wazalendo, Dorothy Semu's journey has been nothing but inspirational.

She holds the top position in the fast-growing party and becomes the second party leader after Zitto Kabwe stepped down.

Within ACT, Dorothy has served as the Secretary-General from 2017 to 2020, then as the Vice-Chairperson from 2020 to 2024. She also acted as the Chairperson for one year following the passing of Maalim Seif Sharif Hamad.

Captain Neema Swai

Captain Neema Swai is one of the few female pilots and the only one to reach the rank of captain in Tanzania. By June 2023, she had flown for more than 8,700 hours.

Neema gained fame after flying Air Tanzania's Boeing 767-300F cargo plane from Seattle, USA, to Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, covering a distance of 9,432 miles.

The 34-year-old pilot said women have the same capabilities as men in the workplace, so she encouraged the community to educate the girl child and empower her to achieve success.

