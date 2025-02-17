RISING WOMAN 2025: The first female cardiac anaesthesiologist in Tanzania shares her journey to the top

A question came to my mind: how many female patients feel uncomfortable being attended to by male healthcare providers, especially when seeking treatment for female-related conditions?

“My high school years as a Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (PCB) student at Jangwani Secondary School were a struggle due to frequent illnesses,” shares Dr Angela Muhozya.

“Spending time in hospitals, often with male doctors, was a less-than-ideal experience, particularly when dealing with female-related health concerns."

“I am the Director of Cardiac Surgery at the Jakaya Kikwete Cardiac Institute (JKCI) and the first female cardiac anaesthesiologist in Tanzania. My name is Angela Muhozya. That is how my career journey as a cardiac anaesthesiologist began.

“Faced with this experience, I vowed to become a doctor to help women feel more comfortable being treated by a fellow woman. Initially, I aspired to become an obstetrician and gynaecologist. However, at that time, maternal and infant mortality rates were alarmingly high, and I couldn’t bear the emotional toll of losing both mothers and their children.

“I sought to understand which medical fields dealt with the most critically ill patients, treating and caring for them until they regained their health. My late mentor, Prof Lema, introduced me to the field of critical care, but he explained that it would require extensive training. I ultimately chose cardiac anaesthesia.

“At that time, there were only two specialists in this field in Tanzania, both of whom were men. To cut a long story short, I pursued a fellowship in Cardiovascular and Thoracic Anaesthesia at Narayana Hrudayalaya in India. Upon completion, I returned to Tanzania, qualified for the job I am doing today.

“My leadership journey has been shaped by my passion for improving the lives of women in the healthcare sector. This aligns with this year’s theme, Accelerating Her Impact. For the past six years at JKCI, I have led a group of about 150 women, educating ourselves on the importance of self-care, giving back to the community by sharing with patients important needs for patients coming from upcountry who needs a lot of support and conducting health check-ups while raising awareness about heart diseases.

“As the director of surgery, I oversee seven units, each with at least ten staff members. We receive all patients requiring open-heart, vascular, and thoracic surgeries, prepare them, operate on them, provide post-operative care, and discharge them once they are ready.

“Safe heart surgery is our priority for better patient outcomes. In my role, I connect patients with surgery. In our society, women are often seen as trusted caregivers. Women naturally have a motherly instinct that helps calm heart patients, reducing the need for excessive medication. We also help explain surgical procedures to anxious and frightened patients.

“This is why we encourage more women to join this field. Women have the resilience and patience required for this demanding job. Most heart surgeries take between eight to ten hours, and it is crucial to maintain the same level of calmness before, during, and after the procedure, even amidst complex medical equipment and multiple tubes in the theatre.

“Women are well-suited for this field, ensuring the best outcomes for patients. The next generation is innovative and possesses skills that will make this work even more efficient and advanced.

“In my position, I inspire and mentor young women to pursue careers in anaesthesia. Currently, I have both male and female mentees and three female mentees undergoing training in this field, and I am proud to be making an impact by encouraging more women to join the profession.

“Cardiac anaesthesia is a highly demanding job that requires significant time commitment, making it challenging to balance work, home, family, and social life. However, focusing on time management has always helped me.

“I am grateful for the leadership programme by Uongozi Institute in 2022, sponsored by the government of Tanzania. It equipped me with invaluable skills that continue to shape my leadership journey in my day-to-day activities.