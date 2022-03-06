Ritha: Train your mind, it’s greatest asset you have

By Lilian Ndilwa More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Mark Twain, an American writer once said: “Keep away from those who belittle your ambitions. Small people always do that, but the really great make you believe that you too can become great.” Like many women leaders, Ritha Tarimo was once discouraged and told that she should not be ‘too ambitious’ and that it was not a good character for a woman.

This did not stop her from ascending up the career ladder. She is currently serving as the country manager at Trias Tanzania, a non-governmental organisation based in Arusha that supports farmers and entrepreneurs.

Sharing a glimpse of her career journey over an interview with The Citizen’s Rising Woman, Ritha who resides in Arusha explained how gender equality can be fully accomplished in our society.

“I have always had a passion for people and development. With this in mind, I knew that the work that I chose to do should have a direct impact on the communities, especially on women, youth, and underprivileged groups. What I do defines what I stand for, and my values match the values of the organization,” Ritha explains.

She further says: “For example, in my current role, our goal is to serve household farmers and small-scale entrepreneurs by working closely with member-based organisations as we collaborate closely with our strategic partners and complementing the work done by the government. This is relevant and sustainable; the focus is on being of service to the community.”

Ritha says that her ten-year of experience in leadership has been filled with both opportunities, lessons and challenges.

“Any leader is likely to face challenges when they are a part of a team impacting society. Challenges are not inevitable and there is no growth without them. What has kept me grounded despite the never ending challenges is reminding myself daily of all the reasons I started this journey in the first place,” she details.

Ritha explains that she has also learnt to master focus, consciousness, boldness alongside humbleness. She reveals that whenever she faces career and life hurdles, she revisits her goals and this helps her to rethink over her solutions to tackle particular challenges.

“Whenever I go back to my roots, I am reminded of the reasons I should be focused in spite of how difficult a challenge can be. Having such a solution-oriented mind-set allows me to find solutions fit to turn the challenge into a lesson as I explore ways to tackle it,” she explains.

According to Ritha, it took her own efforts as well as guidance by multiple mentors to advance in her career. She advises that mentorship should be embraced by people who want to become inspirational leaders in future.

“Mentorship is one of the most important ingredients in creating an unstoppable yet motivational leader. When you are being mentored be an experienced person in the particular arena, you are given an opportunity to see and understand things beyond your own lenses,” she explains.

“With strong and experienced mentors, there are high chances that you as the mentee will not make the same mistakes that they made. For the mentorship process to be successful, you need to be specific, smart, honest, listen attentively, brainstorm together, and be the one to make the final decision, be it on work or life issues,” she advises.

Speaking on gender inequality, Ritha says that society influenced the inequalities between men and women in the first place and that it should be responsible for putting an end to it.

“It is high time society--men and women--came together to find practical and sustainable solutions for the problem that was created in the very same social setting. The best places to start is at the family level followed by educational institutions, work places and other places. Firm policies should be developed and implemented. These policies can assist in bringing to life gender diversity in our societies,” she stresses.

She also advises women whose societies have taunted them into believing that they are incapable, to believe and work hard on their visions even when other people do not.

“Everything originates from the mind; how we see ourselves and our capabilities starts with us. Women leaders are capable and this has been proven over and over again. We should always be conscious and aware of our dreams and fight for them. We should also have the zeal and determination to save ourselves as well as extending supportive hands to other people once we are seated on top positions,” she details.

Ritha notes that of all the best career and life advices that she got and applies to date, the one she was given by her mother in the early stages of her career tops them all.

“My mother is a powerhouse whose wisdom keeps moulding me over the years. She once told me ‘put your feet down, grow roots and stand strong. Then like a tree, allow other people to benefit from your talent so that they can grow like leaves. You should not stumble’. I live by this piece of wisdom to date,” she states.

To aspiring young women who see themselves spearheading different developmental sectors, Ritha advises them that the roots to greatness start with self-knowledge and what makes them feel alive.

“You have to understand yourself and what makes you come alive. You also have to explore ways you can support the community. You have to create a directive plan that will guide you as you are heading to your betterment in your career and life,” Ritha advises.

She stresses that it is important to set time for reflection as well as forming and sustaining strong relationships, partnerships and collaborations.

“It is important to learn that leadership is about the courage to make informed, advised and difficult decisions which allow sustainability and continuity of organizations and projects,” Ritha explains.