Expressing personal barriers through art

By Lilian Ndilwa More by this Author

Sunskriti Jain is a 13-year-old student at International School of Tanganyika (IST) and a talented artist who paints and sketches things and people in a unique and expressive manner.

Sunskiri says that it all started when she drew a simple sketch at the airport waiting lounge when she was four.

“My first drawing had no actual meaning behind it but recently, about three years ago, I started taking a different yet unique path in art, of penciling down conditions, insecurities as well as problems that people may be going through” explains Sunskriti.

From there, she started drawing in accordance to thoughts and ideas, she started perceiving art itself as a way to express what she would feel at the time.

She further says that the inspiration behind her talent came after her mother’s emphasis on being creative.

“My mother has always wanted my sister and I to be artistically open to other people and her effect on us influenced both my sister and I to become the artists that we are right today” says Sanskriti.

As she kept on self-nurturing in her art, Sunskriti later on decided to formally refine her talent by receiving art lessons.

“I had one teacher when I was a beginner who he taught normal art but when I reached the age of eight I started a painting class with another teacher” she says.

She explains that she uses her art as the voice for the people behind the drawings whose identities remain anonymous due to the relativity of these problems in the society.

Sunskriti says she had diverted to drawing different battles including body shaming, cancer, vitiligo, prosthetic parts of the body and anxiety.

“I know that these issues are barely addressed in the society because few people are interested in understanding the causes of these issues” she says.

“The truth is most people suffer from them and I tell them that it is okay to feel how they do through my art. I want the world to know that these people are capable despite the flows” she says.

After being exposed to her talent, Sunskriti’s friends and people surrounding her started confiding in her about what battles they are fighting and this made her art even more expressive.

After the Covid-19 hit the streets, Sunskriti wanted more exposure on her works of arts so as they could reach people in every corner of the world.

She made a website called ‘insecurities, flaws and disorders’ which contains all of her drawings.

According to Sunskriti, everyone is special and no one should ever feel like they cannot be included.

“I want to keep telling people’s stories, and make them feel cared for and that they are not suffering alone.”

She also highlights that there are a lot of people going through this and wants her art to let them know that it will not last forever.

“I also hope that my art will eventually make them brave and embrace their battles by openly talking about them” she concludes.