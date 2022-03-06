Comedian at nine with rib-cracking jokes

By Ramadhani Ismail More by this Author

Normally children make adults laugh by trying to imitate what they see or the people that surround them.

Many times, this childish humour is done in the comfort of homes but 9-year-old Selemani Omary Manjaka decided to take his brand of comedy up, front and centre for the world to see.

Known by his stage name Dogo sele, he is a standard three student from Mamaisara Primary School and he is passionate about becoming a comedian in the entertainment industry.

Selemani has been in the comedy industry for about four years now since he started acting in a show aired through a YouTube channel known as ‘Steve Mweusi’ which is owned by Steven Moses.

He secured the deal when fellow comedian Steve Mweusi saw him entertain the guests who came to eat at his mother’s place.

Steve who is also his manager, recognized the talent and introduced him to the world.

Advertisement

Steve shares that Dogo Sele was a total stranger when it came to acting and usually spent filming sessions staring at the camera rather than focusing on acting but has visibly grown into his talent.

“He is still very young and he doesn’t have much knowledge on acting so there are times he cries out of fear so we usually let him show how he wants us to go. With time, I’m sure we will create a comedy star,” said Steve.

When a comedy clip of his went viral on social media, Cheka Tu comedy gave him the opportunity to perform on the big stage with hundreds of people watching.

Dogo Sele’s parents gave their blessings for him to work. Although there was a time when Sele worked for almost six month without getting paid, his mother always belived that it will pay off one day.

Dogo Sele is also doing well at school because of the balanced schedule they made for him. He only rehearses on weekends, giving him enough time for academics.

Dogo Sele also mentioned that he is now studying English because there are bigger projects coming which will be outside the country; so he can one day help his mother.