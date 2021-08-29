Hydroponics: Modern and fun farming for kids

By Diana Elinam More by this Author

Home science might be looked at as just a subject in school but when applied at home can be a good source of learning. Take hydroponic gardening for example; a modern form of agriculture that does not need so much space nor does it take so much time.

Hydroponics is a method of growing plants that uses water with nutrients in place of soil. It’s a useful way to grow plants indoors because it’s cleaner. Hydroponic farming with kids requires some equipment and basic knowledge, but it’s not difficult and teaches many valuable lessons.

With assistance from adults hydroponic gardening can be a fun home project that is simple and easy. With the right materials and knowledge, you can scale the project to a size that works for you.

For children that want to do hydroponic farming as an extra activity, they can do so and share their produce at home or donate it to government schools that need meals or even make meals with families and visit orphanages or old people’s homes.





Below is what you need to start your hydroponic garden at home:

Seeds or transplants: Start with plants well adapted to and easy to grow in a hydroponic system, like greens, lettuces, and herbs.

Order hydroponic starter plugs: If starting from seed, this makes the whole process easier.

Container for growing: You can make your own hydroponic system, but it may be easier to buy containers that are already designed for this purpose.

Growing medium: You don’t strictly need a medium, like gravel, but many plants do better with it. The roots of the plant should not be in the water at all times.

Water and nutrients: Use prepared nutrient solutions for hydroponic growing.

A wick: Usually made of cotton or nylon, this draws water and nutrients up to the roots in the medium. Exposed roots in the medium allow them to get oxygen from the air.

Hydroponic farming might be a new concept for most therefore it is wise to start with a small project. You can simply grow food or even turn it into a science project. Kids and hydroponic farming make a great match for testing different variables like medium, nutrient levels, and type of water.