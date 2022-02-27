Namara: An upcoming poet and public speaker

By Lilian Ndilwa More by this Author

One of the upcoming young talents in the world of poetry and public speaking is Namara Lwansa.

Namara who is a form four student at Feza Girl’s secondary school started penning poems when she was only 10-years-old after an English teacher assigned the whole class to write a poem.

The now 15-year-old first wrote the poem as an assignment but as she was doing it, Namara realized that it was fun and beautiful to express ideas by aligning words in particular ways.

“I have since then kept writing poems. I come up with ideas and write poems in accordance to things I want to address publicly,” Namara explains.

When she writes poems, Namara does not have a specific genre that surrounds her works of art.

“I like to write poems in ways that vary. I write about things across different topics in different fields. It depends on what interests me at the time,” she says.

Her poetry composition led Namara to take part in about five competitions in the country. Of all the competitions, she was able to win third place in the peace poetry competition

Aside from poetry, Namara is also a public speaker. Her journey in public speaking started when she noticed how good she felt when she expressed her ideas in front of the class. She was first told by her classmates that she is talkative so she decided to take it positively.

“Whenever there was an opportunity to express concerns or ideas in class, I felt this push in me to take part in addressing the class. With time I realized how confident and expressive I kept getting,” she says.

“I could have taken offense when I was told that I am talkative, but it helped me think of how I can make the world a better place by addressing different,” Namara further explains.

“My favourite topic is empowerment. I have observed that people become motivated to live and do things that bring them joy after I stand in front of them and talk to them about such topics.

Such impact inspires me to keep going too because I then know that what I do does not go in vain,” Namara details.