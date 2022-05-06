Zuchu named ‘new EQUAL Africa Music Ambassador’

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Bongo Afropop artiste, Zuchu is Spotify’s new EQUAL Africa music programme ambassador for the month of May.

The EQUAL programme aims to strengthen gender equality in music by showcasing talented African women making waves in the industry and providing a platform to celebrate them.

Born into a musical family and currently signed to Diamond Platnumz’ WCB Wasafi record label, Zuhura Othman Soud whose stage name is Zuchu is the daughter of legendary Taarab musician Khadija Kopa, with whom she sang “Mauzauza.”

Zuchu first entered the music scene in 2015 through a karaoke-themed talent search competition in Lagos, Nigeria. Her hit song “Cheche” featuring Diamond Platnumz then propelled her into the limelight in 2020.

The following year, she released a record-breaking track, “Sukari,” which has raked in more than 2 million Spotify listeners.

“In addition to exposing me to the musical power that can come from the female experience, women in song have also helped me realise that we can overcome the setbacks that are part-and-parcel of working in the male-dominated world of Afrobeats,” says Zuchu.