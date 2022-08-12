UDA, Azimio agents clash at Bomas over suspicious gadget

By Nation Africa More by this Author

The Bomas of Kenya auditorium is now a no- go-zone following a scuffle at the IEBC tallying centre.

This is after presidential agents of both UDA and Azimio clashed over claims of a suspicious gadget sneaked into the room by UDA agents.

The Azimio side protested the presence of the unidentified device leading to interruption of the verification process.

Journalists have been kicked out of the auditorium as IEBC officials led by Prof Abdi Guliye have called for an urgent meeting with the agents.