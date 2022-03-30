8 peacekeepers die in helicopter crash in North Kivu

By The East African More by this Author

Eight peacekeepers died in a helicopter crash on Tuesday in North Kivu, in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

The United Nations Stabilisation Mission in Congo (Monusco) says initial findings indicate that "the crash was caused by a luminous object".

Monusco says it is not ruling out the possibility of an attack.

The crash occurred amid military clashes between the Congolese army (Fardc) and the M23 rebels in four localities in North Kivu. The army and the rebels are blaming each other for the attack on the helicopter.

General Sylvain Ekenge, the spokesman for the military governor of North Kivu, said the Monusco peacekeepers were on a mission to assess the displacement of civilians following the clashes in the area.

Fighting appears to be worsening in North Kivu, particularly in Tchanzu, Runyonyi, Ndiza and Tchengero.

Advertisement

In the DRC capital Kinshasa, more than 1,500 kilometres away, the Prime Minister held a security meeting to "take the necessary measures to deal with the M23 incursions".

“The FARDC are working to restore peace," said a statement by Prime Minister Jean-Michel Sama Lukonde.