Africa CEO Forum 2024: Leaders convene in Kigali to shape continent's future

Kigali. As Africa grapples with pressing global challenges, the 2024 Africa CEO Forum is poised to address the continent's pivotal moment. Set for May 16th and 17th in Kigali, Rwanda, this year's forum poses a critical question: Will Africa seize the opportunity to lead or risk being sidelined in history?

With the theme "At the Table or On the Menu? A Critical Moment to Shape a New Future for Africa," the 11th edition of the Africa CEO Forum emphasizes the urgency for African leaders to unite and forge a path forward amidst economic shifts and uncertainties.

For over a decade, the Africa CEO Forum has served as a gathering ground for the continent's most influential figures in business, innovation, and policy-making.

This year's event will focus on four transformative agendas: leadership, digital transformation, continental integration, and financing.

Amidst the gathering, leaders will engage in panel discussions, workshops, and roundtables aimed at strategizing for growth, fostering innovation, leveraging the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), and overcoming financial obstacles. The forum aims to catalyze actionable solutions to accelerate Africa's progress and prosperity.

President of the Africa CEO Forum, Amir Ben Yahmed, said the enduring consequences of actions taken by leaders at this critical juncture. He calls for innovative strategies and partnerships to propel Africa into the opportunities of tomorrow.

The IFC's Vice President for Africa, Sérgio Pimenta, underscored the importance of a vibrant African private sector, enabled by policymakers to foster partnerships, increase intra-African trade, and drive investment on the continent.

The Africa CEO Forum, in partnership with IFC, expects over 2,000 public and private sector decision-makers, including more than 900 CEOs, to attend. Notable attendees include Wamkele Mene, General Secretary of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), and Makhtar Diop, Managing Director of IFC, among others.