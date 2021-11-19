Biden to hold Africa summit to boost US ties: Blinken

By AFP More by this Author

Abuja. US President Joe Biden plans to hold a summit with African leaders to show US commitment to the continent, Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced Friday.

"President Biden intends to host the US-Africa Leaders Summit to drive the kind of high-level diplomacy and engagement that can transform relationships and make effective cooperation possible," Blinken said in the Nigerian capital Abuja.

Blinken, who is on his first visit to sub-Saharan Africa as secretary of state, did not give a date for the summit.

The move comes as China steps up engagement with Africa including through a major meeting this month in Senegal, where Blinken heads later Friday.

US allies France, Britain and Japan have also been holding regular summits with African leaders.