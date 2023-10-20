DR Congo lists 24 provisional candidates for December elections

Kinshasa. DR Congo's electoral commission confirmed on Friday a provisional list of 24 candidates who have registered for the presidential elections on December 20.

The candidates still need to be approved by the Constitutional Court, with a final list due to be published on November 18.

President Felix Tshisekedi, who came to power in 2018, submitted his candidacy for a second five-year term in office in early October.

Given the fractured opposition, the 60-year-old is "in a good position," said Congolese political scientist Christian Moleka.

"He's the incumbent, he has the resources of the state, people still believe in him and he's managed to build strategic alliances," he added.

The divided political opposition would need to unite around a single candidate to stand a chance of beating Tshisekedi, according to Moleka.

Tshisekedi's biggest opponents include Nobel laureate Dr Denis Mukwege, wealthy businessman and former governor of Katanga Moise Katumbi, and Martin Fayulu, an unsuccessful candidate in the 2018.

MP Delly Sesanga and former prime ministers Adolphe Muzito and Augustin Matata Ponyo are also in the race, the latter facing charges for embezzlement.

There is only one woman among the 24 candidates: Marie-Josee Ifoku Mputa, who also ran in the 2018 elections.

The political climate in the Democratic Republic of the Congo has been tense for months, with opposition parties claiming the elections will be rigged.