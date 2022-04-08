Explosion in a bar kills eight at DRC military camp

By AFP More by this Author

Kinshasa. An explosion at a military camp bar in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo on Thursday left eight people dead and three injured , a minister said.

"The military governor of North Kivu has just informed us of an explosion in a bar at the Katindo camp in Goma," said Communications Minister Patrick Muyaya on Twitter.

"The provisional report shows eight dead and three wounded. The services are already deployed for the first investigations," he added.