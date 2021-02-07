Gunmen kill 19 in north Nigerian villages

By Xinhua More by this Author

Lagos. At least 19 persons have been killed and several others injured in two separate attacks by unidentified gunmen in two villages in Kaduna state, northern Nigeria, a government official said Sunday.

Samuel Aruwan, the commissioner for the internal security and home affairs in the state, confirmed the two attacks Saturday in a statement reaching Xinhua.

"On a sad note, the Kaduna State Government has received reports from security agencies of the killing of 19 citizens in Birnin Gwari and Kajuru local government areas of Kaduna central senatorial district," he said.

According to the commissioner, 14 people were killed Saturday by "armed bandits" at Kutemeshi village in Birnin Gwari and five others killed at Kujeni village in Kajuru on the same day, while several others were left with bullet wounds.

Aruwan said some shops were also looted with valuable items carted away, adding that some of the injured have been moved to a neighboring state for urgent medical attention, while others are in transit to an orthopedic hospital in Kaduna.

He said Nasir El-Rufai, the governor of Kaduna state, has been monitoring the security situation at the locations since Saturday morning, expressing sadness over the attacks.

The governor also directed the state emergency management agency to urgently provide relief materials to the affected communities.



