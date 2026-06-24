Kenya signs $1.2 billion deal with Chinese firm to expand Nairobi airport

Nairobi. Kenya's government has signed a 154.2 billion Kenyan shilling ($1.2 billion) agreement with China Road and Bridge Corporation to expand Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, Transport Minister Davis Chirchir said on Tuesday.
The East African nation plans to nearly triple the annual passenger capacity at the Nairobi airport to 22 million people from 7.5 million. The project was previously halted last year after Kenya cancelled a 2024 agreement with India's Adani Group following the indictment of its founder in the United States.
"The project scope includes the construction of a new terminal building and associated support facilities, the modernization and upgrading of existing infrastructure, the improvement of airside and landside operations," Chirchir said on his X account.