Kenya signs $1.2 billion deal with Chinese firm to expand Nairobi airport

A general view shows of the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, in Nairobi, Kenya September 10, 2024.

By  REUTERS

REUTERS

Nairobi. Kenya's government has signed a ‌154.2 billion Kenyan shilling ($1.2 billion) agreement with China Road and Bridge Corporation to expand Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, Transport Minister Davis ​Chirchir said on Tuesday.

The East African nation ​plans to nearly triple the annual passenger ⁠capacity at the Nairobi airport to 22 ​million people from 7.5 million. The project was previously ​halted last year after Kenya cancelled a 2024 agreement with India's Adani Group following the indictment of its founder ​in the United States.

"The project scope includes ​the construction of a new terminal building and associated support ‌facilities, ⁠the modernization and upgrading of existing infrastructure, the improvement of airside and landside operations," Chirchir said on his X account.

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Kenya is aiming to maintain ​its role as ​a regional ⁠aviation hub as countries such as Ethiopia and Rwanda invest heavily in ​new airport construction to attract airlines ​and ⁠travellers.

Last week, Chirchir said the government had appointed Africa's Trade and Development Bank and the Africa Finance ⁠Corporation ​to arrange financing for the project.

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