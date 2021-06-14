Kenyan billionaire Chris Kirubi dies at 80

By Nation. Africa More by this Author

Businessman and industrialist Chris Kirubi has passed away, his family has confirmed.His family said he died on Monday after a long battle with cancer. He was 80 years old."It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Dr Christopher J Kirubi (1941-2021), who passed away today, Monday the 14th of June, 2021 at 1pm at his home after a long battle with cancer, fought with fortitude, grace and courage. He was surrounded by his family," a statement from the family said.The statement said more details would be released in coming days. In 2020, Kirubi opened up about his cancer battle in an interview with Business Daily, after images of him looking frail circulated on social media."One thing I’ve come to discover is that in the end you’re alone. Your friends may love you, but eventually you have to deal with your sickness personally. You think about the past, the things that you could have done, the things that you have not done, and what you can do to compensate for things you ignored. It is a time of reflection. And prayers from friends do help, a lot," he said at the time."Being in a good hospital, with good doctors, adds a certain value to your life. I was just wondering what we can do to make sure, in a poor country like Kenya, everybody receives the best treatment possible rather than mass treatment. Because to tell you the truth, if I had been here maybe by now I would be long gone."

The subject of cancer is one that is very dear to my heart. I know that cancer diagnosis can be very devastating for the person who is receiving the news because I have been on the receiving end.



This is my cancer journey and message of hope. #AskKirubi https://t.co/I5n2OIB1ej — Chris Kirubi (@CKirubi) September 16, 2019

Before that, in a video clip he shared on social media, Kirubi urged members of the public to go frequent screenings to ensure they are safe while at the same time reminding them that the deadly disease can be cured, but not by prayers alone.Tributes

Among leaders who sent condolence messages to the family was Musalia Mudavadi of Amani National Congress.

"My condolences go to the family of Chris Kirubi. He was an illustrious businessman, who spoke candidly on matters of national importance and the economy. A true patriot who told you as it was; without blinking. Over and above that he was witty, humorous and an avid golfer," he said via Twitter.

Raila Odinga, of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), said: "Chris Kirubi was my friend and one to many others, and a mentor to even more. He was a dedicated entrepreneur and philanthropist, who helped scores of Kenyans over time. My heartfelt condolences go to his family, friends and all those whose lives he touched. Rest in peace, Chris."

Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya said "death has robbed our country of a hardworking and industrious entrepreneur, who impacted positively and touched the lives of many people".

