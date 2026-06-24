Libya's eastern government bans entry of nationals from four African countries

Benghazi. Libya’s eastern-based government on Tuesday banned the entry of nationals of four African countries, a decision ​a government source said was due to a "reorganization ‌of foreign nationals’ entry to Libya".

"Citizens of Sudan, Eritrea, Ethiopia and Somalia are prohibited from entering Libyan territory through all land, sea, ​and air ports,” according to a decree by ​the parallel government in Libya’s second-largest city Benghazi.

The ⁠Benghazi-based government of Osama Hamad is allied to military ​commander Khalifa Haftar, who controls the east and large areas ​of southern Libya.

The internationally recognized government of Abdulhamid Dbeibah, who came to power through a UN-backed process in 2021, is based in ​Tripoli.

An eastern-based government source told Reuters that the decision ​is aimed at "reorganizing foreign nationals’ entry to Libya".

The decision exempts members of ‌accredited ⁠diplomatic and consular missions and family members from the four countries.

It also exempts workers in the education, medical and allied health professions services provided they obtain the necessary ​approvals and valid ​work contracts ⁠from relevant authorities.

Libya has become a transit route for migrants fleeing conflict and poverty ​to Europe across the Mediterranean since the fall ​in ⁠2011 of dictator Muammar Gaddafi to a NATO-backed uprising. Factional conflict has split the country since 2014.