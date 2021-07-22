Madagascar president Andry Rajoelina survives assassination attempt
Thursday July 22 2021
Summary
- Andry Rajoelina was sworn in as president of the Indian Ocean island country in 2019 after a hard-fought election and a constitutional court challenge from his rival.
Antananarivo. The prosecutor general's office in Madagascar said it foiled an assassination attempt on President Andry Rajoelina, and arrested several "foreign and Malagasy" suspects.
Two French people are among several people arrested in the Indian Ocean island nation on Tuesday "as part of an investigation for undermining state security", diplomatic sources said.
