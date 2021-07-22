Madagascar president Andry Rajoelina survives assassination attempt

By AFP More by this Author

Antananarivo. The prosecutor general's office in Madagascar said it foiled an assassination attempt on President Andry Rajoelina, and arrested several "foreign and Malagasy" suspects.

Two French people are among several people arrested in the Indian Ocean island nation on Tuesday "as part of an investigation for undermining state security", diplomatic sources said.

More follows.