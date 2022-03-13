More than 400 Nigerians who fled Ukraine return home

Sunday March 13 2022
Nigeria students

Nigerian students who escaped from Ukraine's conflict were flown back home on Friday. PHOTO | AFP

Summary

  • The evacuation brings to more than 1,300 the number of Nigerian citizens brought home from Ukraine since the Russian invasion
Advertisement
AFP-logo
By AFP

Abuja. Some 300 Nigerians who were in northeastern Ukraine have now returned home, the government said at the weekend.

The evacuation brings to more than 1,300 the number of Nigerian citizens brought home from Ukraine since the Russian invasion. 

The 301-strong group of mostly students were in Sumy, a city 350 kilometres (218 miles) east of Kyiv which has experienced days of heavy fighting.

They were among thousands of people evacuated this week to neighbouring countries, from where they were able to fly out. 


Related

Advertisement

"Evacuated today to Nigeria, from Budapest, 300 mostly Sumy-based Nigerian students. Thanks be to God!" Nigeria's Foreign Minister Geoffrey Onyeama said in a tweet late on Saturday.

The ministry confirmed it had received "301 returnees from Hungary" at the capital Abuja's airport.

The government of Africa's most populous nation estimates there were about 8,000 Nigerian citizens, including 5,600 students, in Ukraine before the war.

More than 2.6 million people have fled Ukraine since the Russian invasion two weeks ago, according to the United Nations, in what it says is Europe's fastest-growing refugee crisis since World War II.