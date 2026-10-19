Mozambique courts South African investment for new gas project

Cape Town. Mozambique's state-owned oil ​company ENH is in talks with potential investors, including South Africa's Sasol, ‌and pipeline company ROMPCO, for a new natural gas project as the country aims to become a regional "power hub", the chief executive of ENH said.

Mozambique, the primary supplier of gas to South ​Africa from Sasol’s onshore Pande and Temane fields that are expected to ​be depleted within a few years, has massive resources in its ⁠offshore Rovuma Basin and could help meet South Africa’s future gas demands.

The new ​project, centred on the coastal towns of Beira and Inhassoro, is expected to cost ​about $250 million and would involve the development of floating storage and regasification units (FSRU) at Inhassoro and the Port of Beira.

A new 140 kilometre pipeline would connect the facilities to the larger ROMPCO ​pipeline, the main gas artery running from Mozambique to South Africa's Secunda industrial complex.

"We want our infrastructure by 2030 or 2031, in step with Mozambique LNG, Rovuma LNG and Coral North," Rudencio Morais, the CEO and chairman ​of ENH, told ​Reuters in an ⁠interview.

Gas from these developments is mostly destined for international markets, although new petroleum laws in place since June require at least ​25% of gas and oil production, now explicitly including LNG, to ​be allocated ⁠to the domestic market.

"Mozambique is going to become what we call the power hub," Morais said as the country looked to export gas into a region plagued by ⁠power shortages.