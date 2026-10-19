CRDB Bank secures $111 million financing deals for MSMEs









Bangkok. CRDB Bank Plc has secured $111 million in financing agreements through its second Africa Investment Forum in Bangkok, including facilities to strengthen its capital base and support affordable housing.

Held on October 15, 2026, alongside the World Bank Group and International Monetary Fund (IMF) Annual Meetings, the forum brought together government officials, investors, development finance institutions and business executives to explore investment opportunities across Africa.

The agreements included a $75 million, approximately 10-year financing facility from Dutch development bank FMO and a $36 million facility from Shelter Afrique Development Bank, including $10 million for CRDB Bank DRC. The FMO facility will strengthen CRDB’s Tier II capital and expand lending to micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs). It is supported by the European Commission’s MSME Platform Guarantee. FMO chief executive Michael Jongeneel said the partnership would improve access to finance for businesses and support job creation.

The Shelter Afrique facility will support affordable housing and related construction activities. The agreement builds on a memorandum of understanding signed by the two institutions at the inaugural forum in Washington in 2025.

Shelter Afrique Development Bank managing director Thierno-Habib Hann said the financing translated the earlier agreement into funding for CRDB Bank DRC.

The forum also saw CRDB renew its cooperation agreement with the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), covering trade finance, structured financing, capital markets, digital payments and institutional capacity building. The partnership includes cooperation on the Pan-African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS) and support for women- and youth-led businesses.

Another outcome was the release of CRDB’s Sustainable Development Impact Disclosure, making it the first Tanzanian issuer to adopt guidance developed by the Impact Disclosure Taskforce. The framework sets out how the bank intends to measure and report its contribution to financial inclusion, job creation and local economic development.

Speaking at the forum, CRDB Group chief executive Abdulmajid Mussa Nsekela said the platform aimed to connect African investment opportunities with international capital. He said the partnerships reflected efforts to turn investment discussions into financing commitments and support economic development.

Bank of Tanzania Governor, Emmanuel Tutuba, said a resilient banking sector was essential to mobilising investment, noting that Tanzania’s banks continued to demonstrate sound capital and liquidity positions.

Finance Minister Khamis Mussa Omar said the government wanted international partnerships to translate into investment, trade, technology transfer and job creation.