CRDB Bank secures $111 million financing deals for MSMEs

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CRDB Bank Group CEO and Managing Director, Dr Abdulmajid Mussa Nsekela (left), shakes hands with Shelter Afrique Development Bank Managing Director and CEO, Thierno-Habib Hann, after signing a $36 million financing agreement to support housing and construction in Tanzania and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) at the Africa Investment Forum in Bangkok, Thailand, on October 15, 2026. PHOTO | COURTESY
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The Citizen Reporter
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Mwananchi Communications Limited
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