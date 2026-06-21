Namibia says it is being removed from financial crime watchdog's 'grey list'

Windhoek. Namibia has been removed from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list, marking a significant milestone in the country's efforts to strengthen its fight against money laundering and terrorism financing.

The decision was announced following the FATF plenary meeting held on June 19, 2026, during which the global financial crime watchdog removed Namibia and Algeria from its list of jurisdictions under increased monitoring, while adding Iraq and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Namibia was placed on the grey list in February 2024 after FATF identified shortcomings in the country's anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing framework.

The listing subjected the country to heightened international scrutiny and raised concerns over its ability to prevent illicit financial flows.

The FATF said Namibia had successfully addressed strategic deficiencies identified in its financial crime prevention systems. According to the watchdog, the country strengthened risk-based supervision across both financial and non-financial sectors while improving investigations and prosecutions involving serious and complex money laundering cases.

The development follows months of reforms led by Namibian authorities, who worked to implement a comprehensive action plan agreed with FATF.

Earlier this year, the country's Financial Intelligence Centre reported that Namibia had resolved all 13 deficiencies identified by the watchdog, paving the way for an on-site assessment and eventual removal from the list.

The grey list, formally known as the list of jurisdictions under increased monitoring, includes countries that have committed to addressing weaknesses in their anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing regimes within agreed timeframes. Countries on the list are subject to enhanced monitoring until they demonstrate sufficient progress.

Analysts say Namibia's removal from the list is likely to boost investor confidence, improve the country's international reputation and reduce compliance costs for financial institutions engaging in cross-border transactions.

Similar benefits have been observed in other countries that have successfully exited the grey list after implementing reforms.