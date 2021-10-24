One killed, three injured in Kampala bomb blast

By Daily Monitor More by this Author

Kampala. One person died and three others were severely injured in a Saturday night ''serious'' explosion at Digida pork joint in Komamboga, Kawempe Division, Kampala.

''There was a bomb blast. Two persons- a young lady and a gentleman fatally wounded and others admitted with serious injuries,'' police chief political commissar, AIGP Asan Kasingye disclosed.

VIDEO: Eyewitness narrates what happened when an explosion rocked Komamboga, a Kampala suburb. Eyewitnesses, NTV Uganda has spoken to, insist that the explosion was due to a bomb. At least 2 people have died due to the explosion. #NTVNews



Read more 👉https://t.co/XAKoZcvEwa pic.twitter.com/jJbAOdtbjm — NTV UGANDA (@ntvuganda) October 23, 2021

President Museveni on Sunday echoed determination to defeat potential terrorists involved in the act.

''The information I have is that three people came and left a package in kaveera (polythene bag) which later on exploded. It seems to be a terrorist act but we shall get the perpetrators,'' Mr Museveni said in a statement on social media.

Some eyewitnesses told Daily Monitor that they ''observed close to three fatalities.''

Advertisement

Security forces rushed to the scene October 23 following the blast that went off at around 9pm but media coverage was restricted as armed forces cordoned off the place.

Police said investigations were already underway after the deadly incident that occured over two hours past a 7pm Covid-19 induced curfew.

''Our joint task teams from the bomb squad (were) called to thoroughly document the scene- to help determine whether the explosion arose out of an intentional act or not,'' Police informed in a statement late Saturday, further asking the public ''to remain calm as we (police) establish the true circumstances surrounding the incident.''

On October 14, the United Kingdom (UK) warned of an imminent terror attack in Uganda.

VIDEO: Tearful survivors of the Komamboga explosion try to explain what caused it. Earlier, an explosion rocked a pork joint in Komamboga, Kampala. Reports suggest that at least 2 people have died due to the explosion. #NTVNews



📹: Patrick Ssenyondo pic.twitter.com/TYPdL05o7V — NTV UGANDA (@ntvuganda) October 23, 2021

The East African nation last suffered a major terror attack July 11, 2010 after a militant Islamist group, Al-Shabab, killed over 75 people in a Kampala twin-bombing as hundreds watched a football World Cup final match.

''The public should not fear. We shall defeat this criminality like we have defeated all the other criminality committed by the pigs who don't respect life,'' Mr Museveni urged.

No terror group had claimed the attack by press time.